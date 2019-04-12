Whether you praise Jonathan for hair tricks, Antoni for food fusions, Bobby for new digs, Tan for style tips, or Karamo for a dose of “wokeness,” all five men are fabulous where fashion is concerned. Every member has their own individual style, but Karamo Brown just launched a line of bomber jackets (offers sizes XS to XXL) for fans to purchase his iconic statement piece.

Those following Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning show ‘Queer Eye’ know that Brown is the go-to guy for all things culture-related for the Fab Five’s clients. However, Brown also works as a social worker and psychotherapist to back up his analysis of each person he helps.

Although Brown has guided many people throughout the process of the show, he’s become known to rock some dope bomber jackets in nearly every episode. Now, fans can snatch up the star’s style in Brown’s personally designed line KSTATELY.

The line features three beautifully designed bombers ranging from $55 to $65 that work either day or night. In this launch, Brown offers fans his Dusty Rose Bomber, the Fleur De Lis Bomber, and the Color Block Rose Print Bomber (the latter having already sold out by the way).

In addition to the three bombers, Brown is also giving fans the option to buy two of his inspirational tees for $28 each. One in black and the other in white, so you have either to rock underneath each trendsetting bomber jacket.

On April 11, the culture expert announced the news on Instagram that all the jackets are unisex and that the first three (indicating more styles are coming) were officially available on the KSTATELY website.

If a fierce bomber jacket is missing in your wardrobe, then look no further. Here’s everything you can expect in the collection.

Dusty Rose Bomber

Dusty Rose Bomber $55 KSTATELY BUY AT KSTATELY

Get pretty in pink with Karamo's Dusty Rose Bomber. If prints seem too scary, this one rose tone jacket is the only solid color bomber in the bunch. Like the other bomber jackets featured, this one has a ribbed black and white striped collar, cuffs, and hem.

Fleur De Lis Bomber

Fleur De Lis Bomber $65 KSTATELY BUY AT KSTATELY

This Fleur De Lis Bomber is one bomber jacket that pairs well with almost anything with its Horizon Blue base color. The print itself is the French Fleur De Li, a lily with three petals that form near their bases.

Color Block Rose Print Bomber

Color Block Rose Print Bomber $65 KSTATELY Buy at Kstately

As one of the more expensive pieces in the line, this Color Block Rose Print Bomber is also the most popular since it's currently sold out. However, it's worth mentioning that this cute and playful piece is an attention-grabber. Buyers should also note that all the jackets are lightweight and unlined, so wearers can layer more clothes underneath.

IAMBITIOUS Tee

IAMBITOUS Tee $28 KSTATELY BUY AT KSTATELY

As one of two graphic tees on the site, Brown serves up an empowering text on a plain white tee that reads "IAMBITIOUS". Currently, this tee and the black graphic tee are only available for pre-orders. However, orders place will start seeing shipments the week of May 6.

Luv'ing Me Tee

Luv'ing Me Tee $28 KSTATELY BUY AT KSTATELY

The only other graphic tee in this lineup of sweet looks is this black and white cotton tee that reads "Luv'ing Me" in a graffiti font. This inspiring top is also only on pre-order and retails online for $28.

There's at least one piece fans would nab from the Fab Five's closet. Thankfully, Karamo is already offering up his staple clothing item just in time for light jacket weather.