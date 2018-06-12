Makeup setting sprays are a popular trend and product category. Most brands, from Urban Decay to Kat Von D to NYX to MAC to Mario Badescu, have their own version of water-in-a-bottle that moisturizes skin, sets makeup, and refreshes your face mid-day. However, Kate Somerville's UncompliKated SPF 50 Makeup Setting Spray is the one you'll need this summer.

Personally, I used to view makeup setting sprays as an effectively marketed gimmick. I saw them as fancified water. Then, I started using Urban Decay's setting spritzes as a hack. I moisten my makeup brushes with a few pumps in order to further pick up eyeshadow and intensify the pigments when applying them to my lids. I also spritz setting spray on my beautyblenders and makeup sponges — since those disperse product better when damp.

Setting sprays are now the period to the end of the sentence that is my morning makeup routine. I blast my face with two to three pumps and am ready to "face" the day. I merely have empirical, rather than scientific, proof that these sprays help my makeup last. Even so, I have incorporated them into my routine.

But Kate Somerville's UncompliKated is the best I've used. It's available at Sephora and via QVC.

It comes in an aerosol can and cools the face on contact. But the SPF 50 is the most impactful selling point. I had never used a setting spray or face mist with SPF prior — at least not with this high of a protection factor!

I legit keep the can by my door. That way, I can spritz my face before I head out for three to four daily walks with my bulldog Higgins. While my daily moisturizer has SPF in it, I feel confident and assured with additional protection on my face while venturing out into the blazing hot rays of the sun during the most damaging hours of the day.

You shake it, spray it, and save your skin! UncompliKated is more about protection than it is about simply helping your makeup go the distance.

I plan to keep it in my backpack when I hit outdoor, all-day festivals concerts this summer.

UncompliKated has a matte finish so it adds a soft focus effect. Shine is something that I battle — having somewhat oily skin which is magnified in the warmer months.

Courtesy of QVC

This product allows for a reduction in that summer sun-created slickness. I wish having oily skin made my skin appear fresh and dewy. But it doesn't. Instead, I just look sweaty. So a mattifyer such is this is exactly what I need. It's much simpler to use a mattifying spray with SPF rather than to dot and dab your face with oil-absorbing sheets.

Remember, Kate Somerville is a brand known for its quality. So there's that. Oh, and one last thing. The formula boasts hyaluronic acid, which is a skin-loving ingredient.

The brand recommends spraying the produt in a clockwise motion. You also should use it in a well-ventilated area.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

Another cool quality about UncompliKated? It boasts a light and slightly lemony scent. So even if you're an urban dweller, you can spritz it during the day before heading to an out of the office meeting. The aroma will make you feel like you are about to take a dip in the ocean or pool — even if just for a moment.

Overall, UncompliKated is an excellent way to both hydrate and protect your precious skin. You don't have to ditch makeup for the next few months. This product keeps it from migrating or becoming messy, with additional sun protection. It's a true summer lifesaver.