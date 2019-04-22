An outfit can only be worn a limited number of ways, but cute accessories can do a whopping 180 on a look. This summer fashion lovers can step up their bag game by wearing one of the cutest characters in Kipling’s limited-edition Minnie Mouse accessories collection.

There are few animated characters who are considered icons, but Minnie shines shines through this 23-piece collection as one of them. A press release from Kipling explains that this new launch piggybacks off of the Spring 2019 Mickey Mouse collection. Disney and Kipling bring together in this capsule a bunch of vegan leather and nylon-made styles in the form of backpacks, wristlets, handbags, lunch bags, and even pencil cases.

Keeping in tune with the season’s trends, the Kipling and Disney offer statement-making graphic print designs with neon hues and holographic fabrics. The entire collection mixes Minnie’s classic bow tie and polka dot look with the metallic and graphic styles of today.

For bag lovers who are ready to throw down their dollars, the prices in the collection retail from $36 to $189, but since this line is limited, it makes for one very special splurge.

The Minnie Mouse Summer 2019 collection is (thankfully) already available in Kipling Stores, department stores where Kipling is sold, and online at Kipling-USA.com.

Bag up this mouse’s sweet looks and peep the best picks in this collection.

Alber Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse 3-In-1 Convertible Mini Bag Backpack

Alber Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse 3-In-1 Convertible Mini Bag Backpack $99 Kipling Buy at Kipling

Whether fashionistas enjoy working a backpack, crossbody bag, or a mini handbag, this pack is all three. The holographic front makes this 3-in-1 bag stand out in a crowd all for $99.

Alber Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse 3-In-1 Convertible Mini Bag Backpack

Alber Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse 3-In-1 Convertible Mini Bag Backpack $99 Kipling Buy at Kipling

This triple threat bag is so good, it also comes in this pink and white word print style. Also retailing at $99, fans get two front zip compartments as well as two interior pockets.

Marguerite Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Round Case

Marguerite Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Round Case $36 Kipling Buy at Kipling

If people want something cute and won't set them back too many bills is this $36 case with a hologram of Minnie and Mickey Mouse. Ideally, shoppers can buy this to stow away cash, cards, change, and small makeup.

Kichirou Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Lunch Bag

Kichirou Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Lunch Bag $59 Kipling Buy at Kipling

Carrying this embroidered Minnie Mouse lunchbox is a throwback at the lunch table. For $59, Kipling fans can nab this lunch bag with its adjustable, removable cotton shoulder strap and insulated interior.

Clementine Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Crossbody

Clementine Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Crossbody $79 Kipling Buy at Kipling

Take Minnie's iconic bow with you everywhere in this on-the-go crossbody bag. This nylon bag coated with vegan leather has a small inside pocket, an adjustable strap, and is available for $79.

Seoul Go Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Large Laptop

Seoul Go Disney's Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Large Laptop Backpack $139 Kipling Buy at Kipling

Although one of the most expensive pieces in the collection at $139, this large backpack can carry a 13-inch laptop. It features a protective laptop sleeve, pockets for cell phones and pens, and two exterior elastic pockets for a water bottle. Plus, it even comes with a cute monkey chain.

Outgrowing Disney is nearly impossible when brands consistently collaborate with stylish mice. For once, shoppers want this mouse in their fashion house.