Since launching in 1998, Lululemon has become synonymous with leggings. In fact, you really can't think of yoga or pilates without picturing its logo — the upside down U — stamped everywhere, from the back of sports bras down to the mats themselves. It may surprise you then to learn that the Canadian athletic apparel brand has decided to venture into personal care. On June 18, Lululemon will debut its SelfCare line, a curated collection of four products aimed at taking care of your body pre and post workout.

Lululemon's SelfCare line includes a dry shampoo, a spray deodorant, a face moisturizer, and a lip balm. According to the brand, the dual-gender product line was years in the making and was developed with the help of athletes, Lululemon ambassadors, and personal care experts. The products are made with a combination of natural ingredients and "technology-driven" synthetics, and are free from aluminum, gluten, parabens, and sulfates. They are also Leaping Bunny certified.

If you're wondering what sets Lululemon's SelfCare line apart from, well, every other personal care line out there, know that each product underwent a thorough "sweat test." What else would you expect from a sportswear brand?

"We developed and tested our product with over 100 ambassadors across North America to make sure our formulas both nourished and performed. The ambassadors we worked with represented a range of sweaty disciplines from spin, to run, train, and of course, yoga," the brand stated on its website.

With active lifestyles in mind, the product packaging was also taken into account. Each product is made with leakproof seals and soft-touch coating so it won't spill or make a bunch of noise in your gym bag. Every product also comes in a travel size, so you can carry them easily and swiftly wherever your adventures take you.

Here are the four different products in Lululemon's debut SelfCare line.

No-Show Dry Shampoo

Lululemon made this dry shampoo for those people who don't have time to wash their hair after their daily workouts. (**Raises Hand**) The formula is made with green and brown algae and tapioca starch to control oil production and absorb oil so your scalp can go from "sweaty to ready."

Anti-Stink Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant won't stop you from sweating — Lululemon believes it's a good thing. After all, sweat helps cool off and regulate your body temperature. However, it does promise to get rid of the smell that comes with the sweat. The formula is made with Zinc (a natural salt that will absorb stench) and coconut oil (which will condition and soften your armpits). What's more, because it's a spray, you won't have to worry about spreading bacteria when you reapply. (But just in case, it's also made with pre-biotics to reduce the growth of bacteria.) You can choose from two different scents: aloe lotus or black pepper sandalwood.

Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer

This moisturizer does more than just hydrate your skin. The gel cream is made with a "Tri-Active" formula, meaning it'll clean, calm, and moisturize, helping to reset your flushed, post-workout face. It's made with pomegranate enzyme, which acts as an exfoliant, and menthyl, which will cool down your face. According to the brand, the formula can be used by those with sensitive skin.

Basic Balm

This lip balm was created with Shea butter, organic beeswax, and Jojoba oil, so it'll lock moisture before, during, and after a workout. It'll also help soothe those chapped lips that can often result from a strenuous run or a sweaty spin class.

In addition to being available at lululemon.com and in 50 lululemon stores, customers will be able to purchase the SelfCare products on Sephora.com. Because of its natural ingredient list, the line has received Sephora's "Clean at Sephora" seal.

While four products might seem like a small offering to launch with, you can definitely expect more "sweat-tested" SelfCare products to come in the future. Maybe something that can swap out a shower in a pinch? We'll have to wait and see.