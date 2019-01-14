Drunk Elephant, Glossier, Boscia: these are just a few of the great brands that have come over from the other side of the Atlantic. And now, another amazing brand is about to hit the UK: Milk Makeup. So when is Milk Makeup coming to the UK and where can we shop the collection?

Well, luckily we aren't going to have to wait much longer to get our hands on the U.S. brand as it's arriving on Cult Beauty on Jan. 28. And what's more, the brand is hosting a two-day pop up in Covent Garden if you prefer to shop IRL and or just want to get a true taste of what Milk is all about. The pop-up, which will be hosted alongside Cult Beauty, will be open on Jan. 26 and 27, and will be an "immersive space" featuring exclusive products. The first 100 people in are also in with the chance of walking away with some Milk goodies.

Not heard much about Milk makeup? The cool girl brand was born from Milk Studios in New York, which was first open in the late '90s. Milk describes itself as "the ultimate high-low beauty line," with the press release explaining further:

"High-concept meets low-maintenance for a dynamic range that is fuss-free and forward-thinking without compromising on payoff. Multi-use makeup and skincare staples fit perfectly in on-the-go, modern lifestyles."

So what's actually in the Milk Makeup line? The line spans makeup and skincare, and features an extensive selection of products. You may recognise the clear packaging and products in stick form the most, such as the highlighters and majority of the solid skincare sticks. Here's my pick of the must-have products.

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars Cult Beauty This was the first thing I ever tried from Milk, and it's right up my street. A golden peach highlighting stick that's a bestseller for the brand, this product comes with me everywhere.

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum Cult Beauty The number one thought I had when I first heard about this product was how genius having solid skincare is. Perfect for taking away for a holiday in your hand luggage, you don't have to worry about liquid spillage or taking up unnecessary room in your clear plastic bag in security.

Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation Cult Beauty A full coverage foundation that offers long wear but feels light as air with its serum texture, this will become a new makeup bag hero. Available in 24 shades.

Milk Makeup Matcha Cleanser Cult Beauty A solid stick cleanser that features matcha green tea to detoxify and exfoliate, this is another weekend away must have.

Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara Cult Beauty If you're looking for a mascara that provides ultimate volume, I think we've found it. Kush mascara uses cannabis oil to nourish and boost lashes in an instant, hence its catchy name.

Milk Makeup will be available to buy from Jan. 28 on cultbeauty.co.uk