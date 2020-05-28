No7 has a way of really hyping up its products to ensure a shopping frenzy when they finally arrive on the shelves. Remember back in 2007 when the brand launched their Protect & Perfect Beauty Serum, which was out of stock for months after quickly reaching icon status?! Well, their newest product may just surpass its predecessors popularity after amassing a waitlist with over 100,000 people. You can buy No7's new retinol serum from today at Boots, but let me be clear: snapping it up ASAP before it sells out is essential.

Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is the first retinol serum No7 has put to market, and it's already gained a huge buzz in the beauty world. Before it was even launched, it garnered 100,040 waitlist sign ups in a mere 10 days, and since it launched earlier today, it is already selling at a rate of one per one point eight seconds online at boots.com.

So what exactly is so special about the product, and do you need to get involved? Well, as mentioned, this is the brand's first retinol, which explains in part why it's gained such notoriety already. But it's also been seriously hyped up due to the promises it is making; for one, it claims it have results comparable to products from much pricier competitors on the skincare shelves. At £34 RRP (it's currently being sold for £25 at an introductory offer, however), the product makes advanced retinol super affordable to all wishing to give the ingredient a go.

Retinol as an ingredient is known to provide anti-ageing benefits, but is also great for acne-prone skin, and anyone experiencing dullness and a lack of radiance. No7's formula is made up of a 1.5% complex, which actually features 0.3% retinol, along with retinol optimiser and bisabolol. They recognise that having a higher retinol concentration doesn't necessarily equal more efficacy; in fact, retinol can sometimes irritate skin, so the brand has claimed to have found the perfect combination of retinol and other ingredients to provide amazing results with minimal disruption to skin.

There are ten skin benefits of the product, according to the brand. These include reducing the appearance of fine lines and pores, improving skin texture and tone, and promoting brighter and more radiant-looking complexions.

No7 are mostly just hoping to make retinol as an ingredient more accessible, as a study they conducted found that six in ten women (63%) are unsure how to use it. Their straightforward, easy-to-use product with clear instructions and benefits hopes to eradicate all the confusion.

So should you be heading over to boots.com to pick this up? Retinol is traditionally known for its anti-ageing properties, and is therefore ideal for more mature skin. However, it can also help with a whole host of other things like skin texture and radiance, so it's worth introducing the ingredient to your routine in your mid-late twenties.

Just remember to start slowly with this one — retinol needs to be built up into your routine, so begin using the product two to three times a week, before increasing gradually. And always wear an SPF the morning after you use it, as retinol can increase sun sensitivity.

You can buy the No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate over at boots.com now for an introductory offer price of £25 (usually £34).