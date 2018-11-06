Hold on to your bucket hats, '90s kids. The chocolate bar that once only existed in our animated dreams has been brought to life — again. FYE's Reptar Bars are back just in time for the holidays, making this not only the perfect treat of nostalgia to gift yourself but also the most ideal stocking stuffer for your fellow '90s kid friends. It's time to press play on Hanson's 1997 holiday album Snowed In and cozy up with a Reptar Bar or two. The most wonderful time of the year is here.

Nickelodeon was the Netflix of our childhood. Who didn't spend hours listening to Clarissa explain it all? The televised entertainment of our youth was one to cherish. And now, just in time for the holidays, retailer FYE — that's "For Your Entertainment" — has partnered with Nickelodeon to bring the best of the '90s to your closet, entertainment systems and ... tongue.

If you grew up with Tommy Pickles and his crew of baby buds, it's safe to say that your favorite color was probably slime green. From Slime Time Live to the Kids' Choice Awards, the slime green color is a Nickelodeon badge of honor. Lucky for us, we'll get a literal taste of that slime green glory because the center of a Reptar Bars is filled with a vibrant, green frosting.

Wondering what exactly a Reptar Bar will taste like? Curious if slime green pairs well with chocolate? According to a press release, the bar is a "flavor explosion" and features "a delicious milk chocolate exterior, swirled with nuts and caramel, featuring a tasty bright green frosting center that turns your tongue green!" I expect it'll taste something like how trading Pokemon cards and POGS felt. Gloriously satisfying.

The real-life Reptar chocolate bar is a beautiful 6oz and 6.5" tall. But it doesn't stop there. Along with the Reptar Bar featuring a green frosting filling is another variety of Reptar for us to enjoy. The Reptar on Ice Bar will turn your tongue blue to match the wintery season and make you feel like a kid again.

Reptar Bars are only available for a limited time and are exclusive to FYE, where you can purchase them through their online shop.

But besides a T.Rex shaped chocolate bar, there are many more products that will keep the '90s alive. You'll find Reptar shirts to rock to your next cycling class and a Chuckie Rugrats keychain that will ensure you never lose track of your house or car keys ever again.

While we might miss certain details of our childhood, like watching a Rugrats marathon without being aware that there would ever be a worry about final exams or big meetings in our future, there are perks to being an adult. For example, getting to make the decision that stocking up on multiple candy bars is a very good idea.

The Reptar Bar we get to enjoy in real life is just as Angelica once exclaimed. As if you needed more convincing, the infamous Nickelodeon icon said, "A Reptar Bar is chocolate and nuts and caramel and green stuff and it's swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened until you can't stop eatin'. The superist! The duperist! The double chocolate scooperist! The meanest! The best! It's better than the rest! Reptar Bar! Reptar Bar! The candy bar supreme! The candy bar that turns your tongue green!" As it turns out, Angelica Pickles wasn't kidding.

Thanks to FYE, and the Reptar Bar, we can revisit the bliss of childhood, appropriately, with a slime green tongue.