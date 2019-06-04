Most people try and do their bit for the environment, whether it's always carrying a reusable coffee cup, or ditching plastic straws. From next year, the cotton buds you use to perfect your winged liner or clean out your ears will also be banned (well, the plastic type, anyway). But what about cotton pads? Is it worth trying to make those a little more eco-friendly too, even though they don't contain plastic? The answer is definitely yes, as cotton itself can have a major environmental impact, and with that in mind, here are five ideas of where to buy reusable cotton pads so you can do your extra bit for the environment.

So why exactly do we need to ditch normal, single use cotton rounds? It's not like they have any plastic in like cotton swabs, right? Well, usually no, but it's important to still consider ways you can limit the amount of waste you produce on the whole. If you use a couple of cotton pads every day, that's a hell of a lot more waste than if you did not do this. All that will happen to your many hundreds of mascara-stained cotton rounds is that they will end up in landfill, which isn't exactly helpful for the environment.

It's also suggested that the amount of cotton produced for cotton rounds is not exactly great either. As EuroNews reports, the chemicals produced by cotton not grown organically can pollute the environment. Most packs of cotton wool pads are also packaged in plastic, offering another reason to ditch them altogether. The production of cotton also uses a significant amount of water. According to charity the World Wildlife Fund, 20,000 litres of water are required to make just one kilogram of cotton.

So while removing things like plastic cotton buds is the priority, this is another small way you can help out and do your bit.

But do reusable cotton pads even exist, and where do you buy them? Well, I've sourced five of the best options, all which will see you ditching your single use cotton rounds once and for all.

Reusable Make up Remover Pads (16 pack) £12.99 Amazon These brilliant pads can be used up to a THOUSAND times, making them incredibly eco-friendly. Not sure how you'd keep count though... Made from a special super soft natural bamboo fabric, Amazon's bestselling pads are hardy but also suitable for sensitive skin, and can even be used on babies. They also come with a special bag which you pop them in to wash, which can go directly into the washing machine with your normal load. Clever. Buy Now

ImseVimse Reusable Cotton Cleansing Pads (10 pack) £12.50 Ethical Superstore These are probably most similar to your regular throw away cotton rounds, as they are made from cotton, which is completely organic. Organic cotton is grown without the use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers, meaning it is better for the environment, as well as your skin. These are really affective at removing makeup and actually doing the job they're supposed to do, too. They also come with a mesh bag to clean in washing machines. Buy Now

Face Halo The Modern Makeup Remover (3 pack) £18 Beauty Bay These pads may not be as cost effective as the others (they come in packs of three and can only be used up to 200 times), but they are perfect for those in need of a slightly more luxe, boujee option. Super soft in texture and amazing at removing makeup (even on your face, not just eyes), the pads are made up of fibres 100 times finer than human hair. Impressive, huh? Buy Now

Soft Reusable Face Wipes for Sensitive Skin (10 pack) £9.99 Etsy Sold in packs of ten, I am bowled over with the cuteness factor of these pads available on Etsy. Not only are they made with cotton jersey, brushed cotton, and bamboo, they also remove makeup well and look AMAZING. They may not come with a mesh bag for easy washing, but when they look like this, WHO CARES? Plus, they are an Etsy bestseller, and have garnered over 1000 rave reviews online. SOLD. Buy Now