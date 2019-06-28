Farting is as normal a part of life as death and taxes. And yet, people are revolted by the whole business. I wonder why? Well it is probably something to do with the whole repugnant, noxious gasses coming out of your butt thing. That's probably what has given trumping such a bad name. Not any kind of political affiliations, I swear. Anyhow, for those whose lives are being destroyed by potent gusts, the time might be right to sort it out. Perhaps with these scented fart pills.

Yes guys, and I don't mean pills to eradicate the smell, I mean pills which allegedly improve what you already have going on. A chance to silver line those stink clouds and potentially save your relationships with those within smelling distance of you and your filth.

This is all from the mind of Christian Poincheval. The French entrepreneur created the pills all on his todd. The product, which is called Pilule Pet, is allegedly supposed to completely change the sent notes of your emissions.

Yes, I have just as many questions as you. If not more. How did he come up with this product? When did he come up with this product? And most importantly why did he come up with this product? Also like, can't you just not fart in the company of other people?

Pilulepet/Lutin Malin

So the idea for this fairly unusual product came from what a lot of inventions came from — necessity. A necessity from Malin, who describes himself as an inventor and who in fact won the Gold Medal in at the Lépine Inventor's Contest in France back in 1999. And boy oh boy has he been busy in the last 20 years.

It was after some sort of incredibly stinky meal — which is code for incredibly delicious meal — that he had his very own Eureka moment. According to the product's website it was touch and go for the guests.

"We were at table with friends after a copious meal when we nearly asphyxiated ourselves with our smelly farts. The gas wasn't that great for our table neighbours. So something had to be done about this. You can disguise the sound of a fart but not the stench."

However, he has made the best of this experience after blending his own completely natural mix of aromatics which will apparently help your emissions smell like roses. But maybe you hate the smell of roses? Well guys you have other options. You can get the pills in scents like chocolate, violet, ginger, and May lily. Yummy. What a treat. Although there remains absolutely zero problem with just not farting in the company of guests, it is nice I suppose to have the option.

The pills aren't formally FDA approved as they are considered a dietary supplement, not a drug. While I haven't tested them myself, this writer from Buzzfeed did, so you can find out more about the effect here yourself. Enjoy.

Buy your very own fart pills here