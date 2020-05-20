On Tuesday night’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, two contestants and a judge appeared on stage in nearly the same dress. Was it intentional? A coincidental triplet-ing moment? Fans are wondering the same after seeing Jamie Gabrielle, Bri Stauss and Kaitlyn Bristowe all wearing the same after-hours trend.

The look in question is a black sparkly mini dress style. One boasted a ruffle down the front, yet another longer sleeves, and the third sported a plunging neckline. But, all things considered, the looks felt so similar that viewers couldn't help but notice. One even shared a playful jab at the trio with a meme from Spiderman with the superheroes seeing double or in this case, triple.

Though the show has yet to comment on the sartorial event one way or another, it’s a dress style that watchers can’t wait to take for a spin themselves. And you can't blame them.

Ahead, find similar styles that you can browse for post-quarantine, a Zoom happy hour, or a reality TV dating / music competition show, if that's your thing.

& Other Stories Velvet Sequined Mini Dress $99 | & Other Stories A classic T-shirt silhouette that will good with bare legs or skinny jeans layered underneath when the weather is cooler.

Isabel Marant Embellished Mini Dress $1,571 | Farfetch Easy wrap styles are just as comfortable as they are eye-catching.

Topshop Black Star Embellished Mini Dress $100 | Topshop Add a little star-power to your look with this festive print and memorable keyhole detail.

Needle & Thread Aurora Sequin-Embellished Tulle Mini Dress $520 | Moda Operandi Try sheer sleeves for an all-year-round style that feels put-together and polished.