When it comes to hair stylers, ghd still holds the throne for being one of the very best brands out there. Over the years, they have created endless new designs of straighteners, hairdryers and curling tools — but their latest creation may just be their most impressive. A new curling device, the ghd Oracle curler sounds seriously clever. Here's where to buy the ghd Oracle in the UK, how much it costs, and what it does exactly.

First up, it's worth mentioning that the new styler was developed over a period of seven years, and cost £5.2 million in investments to get it to where it is now. So you can bet your bottom dollar that it's modern and techy AF.

Unlike many other curling stylers you may be familiar with, the ghd Oracle has been designed in order to give you the choice of three different curly styles: a tight Hollywood curl, a looser beachy wave, or a subtle crimp. These different looks are achieved when you use the styler in different ways, depending on if you rotate, twist, or simply clamp and go.

ghd explains that in order to get your 'perfect curl,' you have to simply follow three steps:

Take a section of hair and place Oracle horizontally. Rotate the Oracle 90 degrees and slowly glide away from your head. Release hair and voila – the perfect curl is formed.

ghd attributes the styler's genius to three features: a unique shape, high speed ceramic heaters and a rapid cooling system. The U-shape helps to create a great curl on all hair types, while there are four ceramic heater plates that heat hair to the optimum styling temperature of 185 degrees C. Curls are perfectly finished off with a patented 'curl zone,' which cools the hair quickly to keep the style in place. Clever, huh?

ghd

Adam Reed, ghd Global Ambassador, was one of the experts who helped to devise the Oracle Curler. He explains that this new styler will ensure curling hair is just as easy as straightening.

In a statement sent to Bustle, he explained: “ghd oracle is a game-changer for creating curls and waves; there is no more wrapping or rolling hair, for the first time ever you can create the perfect curl in just one easy glide."

ghd

He also reiterated the Oracle's ease of use, when he told Vogue the following: “Just think of it like you’re curling a ribbon with scissors, but without damaging your hair, of course. Just by changing the angle of the Oracle, you can create different looks just like you would with a classic tong or wand.”

The GHD Oracle Curler is currently available exclusively in Rush salons nationwide, so you may need to take a trip to your local salon (full list here) in order to get your hands on one. It is priced at a fairly spenny £175, but when you think how long your straighteners have lasted, this is a brilliant investment.

Long live perfect curls.