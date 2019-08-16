Halloween is over two months away. However, it's never too early to start planning your costume and your fall wardrobe or to add witchy accessories to your OOTD. Disney has dropped a Hocus Pocus spellbook purse and dress that will serve as the perfect additions to your autumn style. Oh, look. Another glorious Disney collection, to paraphrase Winifred Sanderson.

The absolutely adorable Hocus Pocus handbag and dress were recently posted online via the Instagram feed of Disneyland Today, which touts itself as "bringing you the ideals, dreams, and hard facts of the Disneyland Resort" in its bio. In these shots, the spellbook purse is slung across a mannequin wearing a retro style dress featuring a black top and graphics from the beloved film. The crossbody clutch looks EXACTLY like the infamous magic book used by the Sanderson Sisters, who are the film's witches. And it can now be yours.

The Hocus Pocus spellbook clutch will set you back by $65 while the dress has a $128 price tag. Both are now available at the ShopDisney site. There's no need to hurry up and book a flight to either the Disneyland or Disney World resort in order to purchase them.

There's also a Hocus Pocus bomber jacket, jersey, and tee available to buy at shopDisney — if you want to add even more Sanderson style to your wardrobe.

The spellbook clutch will put a sartorial spell on you. It's comprised of faux brown leather with bone-colored stitching. It also features creepy cool snake patches. This bag will go with pretty much anything in your closet. In addition to being a crossbody, the tiny envelope clutch can be carried in the hand or hung from the shoulder if you like that long purse look. The strap makes this handbag a versatile piece that can be worn in multiple ways.

Courtesy of shopDisney

The petite spellbook clutch holds all of your essentials and all of your magical secrets. The inner compartment can safely store all of your night out necessities, such as your ID, credit cards, cash, and maybe a lipstick or two. It's not super roomy but it is super stylish and super Sanderson-ish.

The vintage-inspired dress comes in sizes XS through 3X. The frock is a balanced exercise in contrasts. The fitted black top is simple and sweet while the flared skirt has a purple base and boasts lots of Hocus Pocus graphics. There are trinkets like keys, clocks, bones, Tarot cards, and magic dust sprinkled throughout the print. The dress also features the likenesses of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, while orange flames accent the hem. In the Disneyland Today image, the top is styled in a criss-cross fashion. On the shopDisney site, the top is a halter. But it's the same super sweet and Sanderson-approved dress.

Courtesy of shopDisney

The Sanderson's signature phrase "Tonight we fly" is embroidered on the dress, as are their brooms of choice. Yes, that includes Mary's vacuum. Ultimately, if you don't want to dress up for Halloween this year, the Hocus Pocus dress is an excellent option for entertaining friends during parties and soirees. You could even wear it out to dinner or for date night. You are pretty much guaranteed to be the recipient of so many "OMG! Where did you get that?" reactions whenever you wear it.

As for that goes-with-everything spellbook clutch? You can rock it everyday, on its own, or with the dress. Friends and passersby will surely find it "quite lovely."