There is one way to effectively do Disney fashion right — channel a character and run with it. That's exactly what this designer has done. Trina Turk created an Incredibles 2 summer collection for ShopDisney, and you're going to love every single item. Especially the Edna Mode sunglasses. Oh, and there's no capes involved.

Wearable Disney collections are the best possible way to do Disney. Trina Turk took that idea and completely ran with it. She created a whole set of Incredibles 2 inspired swimsuits for women, men, and children that come complete with the superhero logo on every single one. Don't worry though, it's subtle. These might not be supersuits, but they're the next best thing.

The family isn't the only one getting some time to shine sartorially, either. Turk created items after one of her favorite characters as well — Edna Mode. Because, let's be honest, the woman's got some incredible style.

"I'm a big fan of The Incredibles," Turk says in a press release. "I love the references in the production design to iconic mid-century modern architecture in Palm Springs, as well as the dynamic characters, especially Edna Mode. We created an active swimwear capsule collection to wear on your super adventures this summer."

The collection is just the way that Mode likes it — no capes. It's completely wearable and the perfect mix between fashion and quirky styles. The ultimate accessory in the entire collection is without a doubt the Edna Mode glasses. The woman's signature look comes to life in a pair of oversized glasses that are the perfect combination of Mode, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Iris Apfel. Or, as I like to refer to it, the holy trinity.

The glasses are oversized, because that's the way that Mode likes it, and have faded lenses so you can shade the haters when you need to. They were meant to make a bold statement in the best possible way. Plus you will look absolutely daahhling in them.

If all of that wasn't already enough, you'll also get a drawstring pouch with the Mode logo on them. You know, you never forget who wears them best. You can pair the accessory with a matching black and white Mode-inspired dress. This isn't Halloween though. This is channeling a character while still maintaining true fashion in every sense of the word.

The only downfall of the entire collection is the price. Because this is not your average Disney collection, the price tag is a little bit higher than usual. The Edna Mode Sunglasses will set you back a cool $127.95, while the dress rings in $100 higher than that. That means that in order to get the entire look, you'll have to shell out $355.90. A small price to pay for fashion or a little too much? You decide.

The rest of the collection is slightly more affordable. You can snag your very own Incredibles-inspired super suit minus the super for between $54.95 and $147.95. Basically, this collection was made for the truest Disney fans out there.

While the collection is technically limited edition, you still have plenty of time to save up. Because this is a high end Disney collab, there's a good chance that it won't fly off the virtual shelves any time soon. The designer did not give an end date to the collection, but you might want to stock up before summer is over.

If you're looking to make this your most Disney-filled summer ever, this is a great place to start. Not to mention that there are tons of other outfits and accessories to go along with it. 'Tis the season for Disney-inspired style.