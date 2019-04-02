It's the double dose of nostalgia that you never even knew you needed. LipSmacker and Crayola have teamed up for a lip balm collection that will take you back to middle school, recess, and that time when life was much simpler, all the while appealing to every generation. Seriously, though. It doesn't matter if you are a member of Generation X or a millennial — everyone can truly appreciate this range of lip products regardless of age.

LipSmacker's Crayola collection features three sets that are available at Target this month. The exact on-sale dates vary by store location so you'll need to check in with your local or favorite Target outpost and the retailer's site to see if the assortment has arrived.

Rather than grabbing a fresh crayon from the iconic 64-pack with the built-in sharpener and drawing on a piece of paper, you can indulge your creativity by pulling out one of the balms or glosses and swiping them across your lips. You can also layer different scents and shades for a custom lip look — and taste. This capsule boasts all of the fun flavors that you've come to expect from LipSmacker along with the bright and bold colors that Crayola has built is reputation on.

The playful collection is also perfect for gifting. You can share the lippies with either the young person in your life who is now experimenting with and showing an interest in makeup or with your makeup-loving BFF since the first grade.

The collection really is that timeless and adorable. It's another win for LipSmacker, which has teamed up with Marvel, Coke, Starburst, and Disney for past partnerships.

LipSmacker devotees were stoked about this collaboration and they let their feelings be known on the Instagram post that revealed it's actually happening.

One user exclaimed, "MY CHILDHOOD!." while another was excited about LipSmacker's involvement in the execution, writing, "FINALLY!! Crayola has tried to make their own for years... this time it'll taste like heaven." Other followers expressed concern that this might be an April Fool's Day joke but it is indeed the real deal. Bustle received all the confirmed information from the brand's PR team.

Below is everything in the collection. The sets are all $11 and less. All the products are named after existing Crayola crayon or marker shades.

1. The Lip Balm Party Pack

LipSmacker x Crayola Lip Balm Party Pack $11 Target Buy At Target

There are eight lip balms in this power pack, including Outrageous Orange, Granny Smith Apple, Razzmatazz, Jazzberry Jam, Banana Mania. Pink Sherbet, Cotton Candy, and Wild Watermelon. The colors and flavors pretty much announce what each tube smells and looks like.

2. The Liquid Party Pack

LipSmacker x Crayola Liquid Party Pack $11 Target Buy At Target

This gloss collection features five shiny shades. There's Wild Strawberry, Plumcicle, Green Jelly Bean, Firefly Red Punch, and Aquamarine Magic. This set is absolutely yummy and mimics the brand's iconic markers.

3. The Lip Balm Trio

LipSmacker x Crayola Lip Balm Trio $5.50 Target Buy At Target

Three delicious balms are included in this three-piece set. You get Banana Mania (pictured), Outrageous Orange, and Pink Sherbet. You will be able to keep lips hydrated, soft, and smelling amazing, along with the faintest hint of tint.

It's a beautiful thing when a beauty product can transport back to those middle school days, all the while remaining relevant to your life in the present. LipSmackers and Crayola truly captured that feeling with this collaboration.