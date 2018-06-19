If you think that Minnie ears were just made for strolling around the park, think again. As PopSugar found, Disney created a Rose Gold Minnie Mouse Ear Necklace, so that you can carry the magic with you everywhere you go. Unfortunately, you'll only be able to buy them at the parks though, so you'll need to start planning your next trip. It's not the only rose gold swag you can snag at the park, either.

It has been the summer of rose gold, and Disney isn't stopping any time soon. Although the sparkly ears, backpack, and wallet are great, Disney's Rose Gold Minnie Mouse Ear Necklace is the most wearable yet. Designed by Rebecca Hook, the necklace has a simple chain with the exact replica of those trendy rose gold ears hanging from the chain.

The necklace might be love at first sight, but keep in mind that they're super exclusive. Like mentioned above, the Rose Gold Minnie Mouse Ear Necklace is only available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

There's also one more downside to the necklace — the price. According to PopSugar, the mini Minnie Mouse ears will cost you a cool $125. The publication also reports that it will only be available for a limited time.

Bustle reached out to the brand to confirm all the details on this gorgeous rose gold accessory.

This rose gold merch is definitely a trend to watch this summer. It all started with the rose gold sequin Minnie Mouse ears. People loved them so much that Disney created a millennial pink park jersey to go with it. As if that wan't enough, the brand also released completely sequined backpacks and wallets to go with it.

Just like the necklaces, all the other merch is only available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It's also limited edition as well. So the only way to get the perfect millennial pink Instagram pic is to get to plan your trip and cross your fingers that the items are still available.

If you're not ready to book a trip for the merch, there are plenty of other rose gold Minnie and Mickey Mouse necklaces to shop. Whether you're looking to spend a little or a whole lot, here are some accessories that will let you carry the magic around with you everywhere you go.

Unlike the one mentioned above, all of these necklace are available online. Because if you're going to splurge on a necklace, you might not be able to splurge on a vacation as well.