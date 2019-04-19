When makeup users say glow is the highlight of their life, they mean it. A little glimmer on the outside can do wonders to spark radiance within a beauty lover. Sara Happ’s newly released Lip Illuminator can do just that for a luminous pout. It's the beauty product you never knew you needed.

Sara Happ, also known as The Lip Expert, has developed a plethora of lip products from scrubs and exfoliants to hydration and treatments so lip lovers can achieve a smooth set of smackers. The brand has offered lip makeup to fans in its popular One Luxe Gloss in several bright, but subtle shades. Sara Happ is now offering its latest lip makeup product to fans in the form of its Let’s Glow Lip Illuminator, making this an ideal product to highlight any cupid’s bow with ease.

According to a press release from the Sara Happ brand, the Lip Illuminator is infused with reflective, ultra-filling light spheres, but it also keeps lips nourished and moisturized with almond oil. Anyone who enjoys a shiny cupid's bow can apply the Lip Illuminator by adding a couple of dots of product above the lips and pat it out with two fingers to blend. Users can also apply it like a liquid lipstick and rock it on its own for a glossy shimmer or wear it underneath a matte lipstick for the highlight to shine through any color.

The Lip Illuminator retails for $24, and thankfully, the highlight of your lips is already available on the Sara Happ website to shop. Here’s what fans can look forward to in this lit “lippie.”

Let’s Glow Lip Illuminator in Golden

Let’s Glow™ Lip Illuminator $24 Sara Happ Buy at Sara Happ

While this golden shade is perfect for deeper skin tones, both shades of the Let’s Glow™ Lip Illuminator can be used interchangeably with each look. The golden Lip Illuminator brings bronze to the forefront of a pout. For makeup lovers who live for dewy looks, this shade pairs well with Sara Happ's recommended Lip Slip Balm or the brand's One Luxe Glosses in shades Nude Slip and Rose Gold Slip.

Let’s Glow Lip Illuminator in Pearl

Let’s Glow™ Lip Illuminator - Pearl $24 Sara Happ Buy at Sara Happ

Sara Happ's Lip Illuminator also comes in the shade Pearl, made for fairer skin tones. The Pearl shade has a more majestic glow than the Golden shade, radiating a more pinkish hue of light. The lip expert also encourages lip lovers to sport this Pearl shade with One Luxe Gloss in shades Ballet Slip, Pink Slip, and also Nude Slip.

For extra nourishment, lipstick lovers can also delve into Happ's famed lip scrub to ensure smooth lips before applying products and after a skin care routine.

The Lip Scrub

The Lip Scrub - Vanilla Bean $24 Sara Happ Buy at Sara Happ

The Lip Scrub happens to be the first product Happ ever made in her kitchen according to the brand's history online. The easy application calls for rubbing the scrub around the lips for 30 seconds to a minute and then wipe it off with a tissue to reveal fresh lips and lick the rest away. Plus, this delicious lip scrub comes in flavors Vanilla Bean (shown in the above), Coconut, Brown Sugar, Pink Grapefruit, Sparkling Peach, and Sprinkles Red Velvet. Fans can even take the scrub to go in the brand's tube versions in flavors Confetti Cake and Lemonade.

Skin care and makeup lovers can appreciate an exfoliating lip scrub. After all, once skin on the lips is healthy and smooth, a sickening cupid's bow highlight can sit pretty with the rest of your makeup.