Brands that tap into nostalgic television characters for products have a special place in the hearts of fashion lovers. The latest shoe brand to give fans nostalgic vibes is the BOBS from Skechers collection in collaboration with Warner Bros., launching footwear inspired by Scooby-Doo and friends (offers sizes 5 through 12). In addition to the cute prints of some iconic characters, everything in the collection is under $50. Ruh-roh! Grab your wallet.

The collection is brought to Scooby fans in anticipation of the character’s 50 anniversary, according to a press release from Skechers. Although Scooby is the focal point of the collection, fans can expect cameo appearances in this collection from other famous animated characters including Droopy Dog, Top Cat, and Southern Huckleberry Hound. The collection that's currently available comes in five different styles, but the Skechers confirms there's more to come by summertime.

“We wanted to add animated star power to our successful BOBS from Skechers collection, and Scooby-Doo and friends really raise the bar,” president of Skechers Michael Greenberg said in the press release. “We’ve had great success helping shelter pets over the years with our BOBS collection — and now with these iconic characters on our team, we’re reaching new fans who can only help drive awareness for our charity efforts to save even more dogs and cats.”

BOBS is a Skechers brand created to help shelter animals and with every purchase of its shoes, so fans can shop sweet animal-inspired shoes while also giving back. For every purchase, Skechers makes a twenty-five cent donation to the PetCo Foundation. Fans can find BOBS shoes offered in Petco stores, Petco.com, Skechers stores, and other national retail stores and online shopping sites in the U.S.

The Scooby-Doo and Droopy dogs styles are already available online and in stores for $47 each. However, fans will have to wait on the other characters styles to launch Summer 2019. Here's every famous animal-inspired shoe (so far) in this charitable collection.

BOBS Plush In Jinkies

BOBS PLUSH - JINKIES $47 Skechers Buy at Skechers

Through and through Scooby fans can wear the character all over their feet in the Jinkies pair of BOBS. Dependent upon personal style, shoppers can pick these up in this navy blue shade or in the white shade with Scooby's print.

BOBS Plush In Besties

BOBS Plush - Besties $47 Skechers Buy at Skechers

Anyone who has a canine friend can scoop BOBS Bestie shoes. The pair feature an image of Shaggy and Scooby looking into the horizon, and it's truly an image of real friendship.

BOBS Plush In Scooby Snack

BOBS Plush - Scooby Snack $47 Skechers Buy at Skechers

These deep shaded BOBS feature an embroidered textured Scooby-Doo on the side of the heel while colorful embroidered flower details grace the side panels and upper portion of the shoe.

BOBS Plush In Sooo Happy

Women's BOBS Plush - Sooo Happy $47 Skechers Buy at Skechers

The one pair of shoes that aren't inhabited by Scooby's face are these baby blue BOBS that feature Droopy Dog. In his various brooding and tired-looking poses, Droopy Dog's unenthused face is printed all over the shoe.

People who love an animated character collection will eat up this collaboration like Scooby-Doo scarfs down Scooby snacks.