Some of the most exciting fashion pops up when top tier celebrities are at the helm of creative design. Whoopi Goldberg just launched her DUBGEE collection, and it’s seriously one of the comfiest-looking drops seen from a celebrity designer.

Goldberg, one of few EGOT stars in Hollywood, has never launched a line of her own until now, but this collection is practically straight out of her comfy-looking closet. DUGBEE’s debut will feature 41 pieces of oversized looks in casual silhouettes.

According to a press release from DUBGEE, the line is made to celebrate diversity and inclusion with everyday ease in mind — hence why shoppers can nab so many cool graphic sweatshirts, tunics, and tees that will drown them in fabric.

“You can put it on today, tomorrow, and the day after — and as long as you wear deodorant, it's everyday ease,” Goldberg tells Bustle via email.

The actor-turned-designer further explains that Russian propaganda prints were the inspiration behind the creative direction for the collection.

“They’re so intricate and fun,” Goldberg says. “With DUBGEE, I wanted to create the American version of those prints incorporating American elements like baseball, eagles, cowgirls, etc.”

DUBGEE’s clothes also meet more demands for inclusive sizing ranging from XS to 3X. Prices start at $89, and shoppers can pick up pieces that are available now in store and online at Amazon, Ashley Stewart (plus-size only retailer), Le Tote (subscription retailer), and Neiman Marcus.

Peep some of the best picks that DUBGEE's cool and cozy line has to offer.

DUBGEE Striped Button-Down

Plus Size Striped Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt $188 Neiman Marcus Buy at Neiman Marcus

This cute vibrant piece from DUBGEE makes a huge statement with its bold stripes. Dress it up with a pair of white slacks or rock it with a denim jacket, but this is an item filled with endless styling options.

DUBGEE Pull On Pant

Pull On Pant $198 Dubgee Buy at Neiman Marcus

Stay loose and free to move seamlessly in these stretchy pull-on pants. Rocking a black and white stripe print with an elastic waistband can leave wearers cuddling up with a book at home or striding their way to brunch.

DUBGEE Mid-Rise Drawstring Cropped Jogger

Plus Size Mid-Rise Drawstring Cropped Jogger Pants $248 Neiman Marcus Buy at Neiman Marcus

In need of a high quality pair of joggers? These mid-rise cropped jogger pants could fill the void in anyone's wardrobe. Plus, they're luxe enough to wear to even wear to a country club.

DUBGEE Button-Down High-Low Tunic

Button-Down High-Low Belted Cotton Poplin Tunic $248 Neiman Marcus Buy at Neiman Marcus

Although it's on the pricier side, fashion lovers can swipe this High-Low Belted Tunic for special occasions. Shoppers can rock this look as a light jacket or a top to pair with any pair of flashy and sophisticated bottoms.

DUBGEE Tencil Jogger

Tencil Jogger $108 Dubgee Buy at Amazon

A blend of polyester and spandex material is what makes these joggers flexible for anyone wearing them. With elastic at the waistband and ankles and pockets to hold safekeepings, this pieces makes for a simple, but daring pair of cropped pants.

DUBGEE American Dream Sweatshirt

American Dream Sweatshirt $78 Dubgee Buy at Amazon

For fans who love a warm pullover on cold nights, throw this American Dream Sweatshirt in the shopping cart. Casual and pretty in pink, shoppers can cop this durable pick for $78.

Fashion doesn't have to be as complex as it already seems, and Whoopi Goldberg proves with her debut DUBGEE collection that living stylishly can still be as easy breezy as you make it.