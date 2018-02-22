Feb. 22 is basically Christmas for tequila fans: It's National Margarita Day! I know, I know; if you didn't have any happy hour plans for after work — and if you're 21 years of age or older — you do now. Of course, it would be helpful to know where to get free margaritas for National Margarita Day so you can save as much money as possible while celebrating the important day — after all, every little but counts!

Sure, there are multiple times in a year where you can celebrate a cold glass of the fruity cocktail. I mean, the entire season of summer offers warm nights to appreciate the lime juice concoction. But, sometimes, in the middle of February, it's nice to catch up a solid marg on the rocks.

Margarita lovers know that this drink is a versatile one. While the classic is made of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, certain establishments spruce flavors up with an array of fruit. Don't enjoy it on the rocks? No problem: Sip on a blended, frozen margarita that transports you to beachside ~vibes~ instantly. Adorn the rim of your glass with a halo of salt, or don't. There's no wrong order. How you take your margarita is up to you. And this National Margarita Day, just make sure you're taking something home for free, or at least discounted.

A roster of restaurants and bars are offering deals on margaritas to celebrate. Slide into a booth and compliment the drink with some nachos. But please do remember to drink responsibly.

Bahama Breeze

National Margarita Day is a ~breeze~ at Bahama Breeze. The classic margarita will go for $2.22.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants

It's not exactly free but at Margaritas Mexican Restaurants you can enjoy a flight of four margaritas for $10. That's not too shabby to get a taste of how versatile the cocktail can be! And also, what better way to celebrate National Margarita Day at a restaurant that is so about the margs that they're in the name?

On The Border

The margarita might not be free at On The Border, a classic one will cost you $2, but you can enjoy a free side of queso with an order of an entree. I'll take it!

Chili’s

The latest margarita from the bar at Chili's is called the Chambord Flirt. And this National Margaritas Day it's going for $5. You'll definitely want to get to know this drink a little better starting today.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Happy hour is called that because it keeps your wallet filled and thrilled. During happy hour at Chevy's Fresh Mex you'll be able to enjoy margaritas for $4, $5, or $6 dollars.

Margaritaville

Enjoy a margarita at Margaritaville, maybe the most appropriate place to enjoy a lime juice tequila cocktail on National Margarita Day, for $3.99.

Tony Roma’s

You can enjoy $4 margaritas through Feb. 25 at Tony Roma's.

Hooters

You might have to pay $7.95 for a margarita at participating Hooters in Florida, but you will get a free souvenir glass.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

At a burger bar you can get a pretty good margarita. And on National Margarita Day enjoy one for $5.

Abuelo's

At Abuelo's, you can cozy up to margaritas for $6.95 all day today. That is, everywhere but Oklahoma. Sorry.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Celebrate this national holiday with $5 margaritas at Buffalo Wild Wings. If you can't get out of work early enough, don't worry, you'll have until Sunday to enjoy this offer.

Chuy's

At Chuy's you'll get to enjoy floaters for $1 and get $1 off seasonal margaritas like the blood orange flavor. Blood orange margaritas? You'll know where to find me after 5 p.m.!

Taco Cabana

Locate your nearest Taco Cabana and you'll uncover $3 margaritas. Bonus? Quesadillas will be served up for $2 off their original price. What a great holiday National Margarita Day is.