If you just can't be bothered with breakfast, this will probably change your mind: A new gin and tonic marmalade — which, yes, is literally gin and tonic jelly you can spread on toast — exists, and it's taking the idea of boozy brunch to a whole new level. Wondering where to get the spreadable gin so you can upgrade your boring breakfast routine? This breakfast spread is a must-try — but it'll have to be during your next trip across the pond.

I'm sorry to get your hopes up only to break your breakfast spirit, but this spreadable gin and tonic marmalade from Firebox is currently only available in the UK.

However, if you are planning a trip to the UK, gin and tonic marmalade will be the best part of waking up. This boozy spreadable gin is the stuff breakfast dreams are made of for foodies and spirit lovers, and it won't get your drunk. "All of the alcohol is cooked off during the creation process so this heavenly ginjection won't give you a furious hangover," Firebox noted on its website. Made from sugar, lemons, water, gin, quinine extract, essential oils, and citric acid, gin and tonic marmalade is made in small batches so you can feel super fancy while eating your tea and toast.

Have major FOMO, and you want to start upping your breakfast game right freakin' now? Fear not my friendlies — you can get an alternative called Drunk Jelly (wine-infused breakfast spreads) right here in the U.S. "The idea for drunk jelly sparked one Sunday as we were enjoying a picnic in the park, one of our favorite pastimes," Drunk Jelly's founders wrote on their website. "While we were devouring a yummy charcuterie board, glass of wine in hand of course, the idea of wine jelly came to us (any excuse for adding more wine to our day seemed like a no-brainer). It led us on a journey to create the most tasty wine jelly ever using our favorite wines."

Also, if wine and spirits aren't your jam, but you still want in on the boozy breakfast trend, beer jelly is for you. A Vermont couple started making beer jelly in 2009 when they launched their company PotlickerKitchen to bring more beer to your breakfast. There are as many choices for beer jelly as there are types of beer, including gluten-free, hard cider, and apricot, which means you can have a different beer jelly toast topper every single day. Seriously, you're going to want to get this jelly on your toast and into your belly ASAP. You can also get a beer and wine jelly variety pack so your weekend brunch is never a bore.

If you're more of a DIY person, you can make pretty much any kind of alcohol-infused jam or jelly at home and invite your besties over for brunch. And you don't even have to stop there: You can also get creative by turning your beautiful brunch into a work of Instagrammable art like Japanese culinary designer Eiko Mori who broke her boring breakfast routine by topping her toast with miniature drawings, according to Bored Panda. This means you totally have permission to throw out that adulting rule book and start playing with your food again.

While it's probably not realistic to spread your daily toast with booze or take the time to turn it into art during the work week, consider setting aside Sunday brunch to treat yourself to the best breakfast has to offer. After all, it is the most important meal of the day — and there are so few pleasures in the world these days, a beautiful breakfast is the least you deserve.