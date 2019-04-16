When you need to watch something that’ll help you relax, you can always turn to nature documentaries. And if you love the genre — especially the heartwarming ones that come from Disneynature — there’s great news: Penguins comes to theaters April 17, just in time for Earth Day. The film, narrated by Ed Helms, follows a penguin named Steve as he grows up, searches for a mate, and starts a family. But Steve and the others face the threat of predators like the leopard seal and the killer whale. Penguins is the thirteenth up-close-and-personal nature doc from the company, and fortunately, you can stream every other Disneynature doc right now.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the release of the first movie produced for Disneynature: The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos. And in the past decade, they've continued to produce documentaries about the most stunning wildlife, with subjects ranging from everything to Alaskan brown bears to snow leopards on the Tibetan Plateau. Each one of them will help you understand what it takes for these animals to survive and make the planet feel just a little bit smaller. Here's where you can find each one and what you'll learn when you do.

1. 'Earth' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This is technically the first Disneynature documentary, but the production company only has the North American distribution rights, since it was made by BBC/Discovery Channel in ties to the series Planet Earth. This one focuses on environmental change and how it impacts three species: polar bears, African bush elephants, and humpback whales. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

2. 'The Crimson Wing: Mystery Of The Flamingos' Disney UK on YouTube This doc follows a species of flamingos called lesser flamingos (the name comes from them being the smallest) that gather in eastern African country Tanzania. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

3. 'Oceans' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This one explores the five oceans, showing the lives of various sea species, ranging from sea lions to sharks. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

4. 'Wings Of Life' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This documentary follows many kinds of winged species, including bees, bats, butterflies, and birds, showing how important it is to protect them all. Stream it on Netflix.

5. 'African Cats' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This doc about lions tells the coming of age story of a lion cub named Mara and a cheetah mother named Sita, as they try to survive. It'll make you feel like you're watching a real life version of The Lion King, way ahead of this year's reboot. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

6. 'Chimpanzee' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This one tells the touching story of Oscar, a chimpanzee who is abandoned and later adopted by a male chimpanzee named Freddy, who takes him under his wing. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99 or stream it with a STARZ subscription.

7. 'Bears' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This touching doc follows an Alaskan brown bear called Sky, as she takes care of her family and protects them from harm. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

8. 'Monkey Kingdom' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Tina Fey narrates this one, which is about a toque macaque named Maya who does everything in her power to help out her family after another tribe of monkeys takes over their home. Rent it on Amazon for $2.99.

9. 'March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step' Hulu on YouTube This is the sequel to the Academy Award-winning doc March of the Penguins, though Disneynature only has the French distribution rights for it. This one tells the story of a father and son as they overcome all the obstacles that come with a life in the Antarctic. Watch it on Hulu.

10. 'Born In China' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This adorable doc follows various Chinese animals, including a snow leopard named Dawa and her cubs and a panda named Ya Ya, as well as her daughter Mei Mei. It's narrated by John Krasinski, too. Watch it on Netflix.

11. 'Ghost Of The Mountains' Disneynature: Ghost of the Mountains - Trailer on YouTube Who's the ghost of the mountains? Snow leopards! The doc's title is a reference to how extremely difficult it is to spot them. Accepting the challenge, the filmmakers set out to actually show the snow leopards in their natural environment on the Tibetan Plateau. Watch it on Netflix.