If you're one of the nearly 1 billion people projected to watch the Women's World Cup by the end of the final game then you must be pumped getting ready to watch the U.S. and the Netherlands battle it out on Sunday, July 7 at 11 am EST. But if you're part of this billion-strong population, you're also probably wondering where to watch the World Cup final to make sure you don't miss the action.

After watching the three-time World Cup champions beat out England 2-1 on Tuesday and the Netherlands defeat Sweden 1-0 on Wednesday, you know you're in for an impressive match.

Because this could potentially be the fourth World Cup win for the U.S. team, the Netherlands team is definitely the underdog in this match. Although this is the first time the Dutch have made it to the Women's World Cup finals, they've been showing they're here to stay with big wins recently against No. 5 Canada and No. 7 Japan. This means that no matter the winner, both the U.S. and Netherlands teams are going to bring their A-game and play a match audiences will never forget.

But if you're not really sure how to join in the billion-strong viewing party because you don't have Fox 1, don't panic. We've got you covered with streaming services where you can tune-in and enjoy.

Hulu That's right, on the same platform that you've been binging Grey's Anatomy for 15 seasons, you can stream the Women's Soccer World Cup live. If you're more of an HBO person, don't worry. Hulu lets you try one week for free, so you can sign up just to watch the match.

fuboTV Maja Hitij/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Just founded in 2015, fuboTV is a huge internet-television service for mostly sports channels. From football to "futbol", they've got you covered. This means it's also a great place to stream the World Cup this Sunday. Although fuboTV is a paid service, like Hulu, you can try a 7-day free trial that will let you watch the match.

Telemundo Although you can watch the match on Telemundo through most other streaming services, the channel also streams the match live itself with Spanish commentary on its own site. You even get a comprehensive play-by-play along with visual graphics on the side of an aerial view of the field.

Fox Soccer Match Pass Alex Grimm/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Previously known as Fox Soccer 2 Go, Fox Soccer Match Pass is another streaming service where you can watch the game on Sunday. Although the service is $19.99 a month or $139.99 for a yearly pass, it allows you to try a free 7-day trial so you can watch the game live before figuring out if you want to commit.

Your Cable Provider If you already have a cable provider but aren't planning on watching the game on your living room TV, you can always use your provider login in order to stream the match through other services. Whether through Fox or Comcast, or anything else online, there's a good chance you'll be able to access the game using your cable provider info.