If you identity as a lit-lover, I'm assuming you probably have a favorite classic book — whether it be Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice or Oscar Wilde's A Portrait of Dorian Gray — that y return to again and again. But, sometimes re-reading can get... a little tiring, and you want to find something new that gives you the same feeling as your old standby. For something completely fresh, why don't you try a graphic novel?

Compared to the rest of the literary canon, graphic novels are a relatively new genre. But it's a genre that's as vast and diverse as literature itself. There's always something new and exciting to be found in the graphic novel section, whether it's a memoir that will rip your heart out or a superhero story that will get your blood pumping.

Maybe this is your first time dipping your toes in the wide world of graphic novels, or maybe you're a veteran just looking for your next fab read. Whichever is the case, you've come to the right place. Your favorite classic can say a lot about what kind of book you love to read, so even if you haven't read a comic in your life, you can find a graphic novel just for you off of this list.

One thing to note: I've paired a lot of fantasy/sci-fi graphic novels with classic books that don't have an ounce of magic in them. Fantastical elements or no, each of these books speak to each other on a deeper level — be it the themes, or the characters, or the plot. Don't let a fear of fantasy hold you back.

So, ready your library card and clear out your schedule. It's time to find your new favorite read, this time in graphic novel form.

If You Love 'Pride and Prejudice' By Jane Austen, Read 'Embroideries' By Marjane Satrapi This book sits you down for tea and gossip with Persepolis author Marjane Satrapi's family and friends as they discuss marriage, sex, love, and the "vagrancies of men." Jane Austen would be super into it.

If You Love 'Little Women' By Louisa May Alcott, Read 'Lumberjanes' By Noelle Stevenson, Grace Ellis, Shannon Watters, And Brooke Allen Spend a summer at Miss Qiunzilla Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hard-Core Lady-Types, where Jo, April, Mal, Molly, and Ripley are campers with a flair for mischief who stumble upon a magical quest.

If You Love 'Romeo and Juliet' By William Shakespeare, Read 'Saga' By Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples The Montagues and Capulets have nothing on the warring planets in this wickedly creative series. Alana and Marco are soldiers on opposite sides of the war who fall in love and have a child and end up on-the-run from two armies.

If You Love 'The Great Gatsby' By F. Scott Fitzgerald, Read 'Snotgirl' By Bryan Lee O'Malley And Leslie Hung What's the modern American dream? Being a social media star, of course. Lottie Person is a fashion blogger with millions of followers. But behind her cultivated facade, Lottie's life is a huge mess.

If You Love 'Anna Karenina' By Leo Tolstoy, Read 'Monstress' By Marjorie Liu And Sana Takeda This steampunk fantasy is set in an alternate version of 1900s Asia in a war-torn matriarchal society. Monstress is the story of Maika Halfwolf, who shares a mysterious psychic link with a monster of tremendous power. It may sound hella different from Tolstoy, but you'll find that the dark themes make fascinating conversation with each other.

If You Love 'Catcher in the Rye' By J.D. Salinger, Read 'Fun Home' By Alison Bechdel Fun Home is the coming-of-age story that you really, really need to read. This graphic memoir tells the story of Alison Bechdel's coming out and her complicated relationship with her father.

If You Love '1984' By George Orwell, Read 'Bitch Planet' By Kelly Sue DeConnick So dystopias are your thing, eh? Well hold onto your hat, because Bitch Planet is going to take you to a seriously bizarre future in which rebellious women are sent to a highly dangerous detention planet.

If You Love 'The Odyssey' By Homer, Read 'ODY-C' By Matt Fraction And Christian Ward This one is a retelling of The Odyssey, but gender-swapped and set in space, with a heaping dose of psychedelic weirdness. It's also entirely written in six-syllable dactylic hexameter, just like the original epic.

If You Love 'The Little Prince' By Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Read 'Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too' By Jomny Sun This graphic novel is cute, strange, and wonderfully introspective. It's the story of a lonely little alien who is sent to explore earth and runs into all kinds of new adventures.

If You Love 'Frankenstein' By Mary Shelley, Read 'Through the Woods' By Emily Carroll Through the Woods is perfect for anyone who loves a good spooky story. A collection of five stories, this book is guaranteed to frighten you in its own unique way.