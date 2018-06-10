If you thought Meryl Streep’s caricature of Anna Wintour in the hit movie The Devil Wears Prada portrayed a boss's actions as too outlandish, take a seat. There are apparently actual government employees who tape President Donald Trump's papers back together, according to a new report from Politico.

Politico's sources described Trump's habit of ripping up official documents as his "filing system." It's a habit that's reportedly endured during his nearly 17 months in the White House, despite laws that require preserving presidential papers. The law, called the Presidential Records Act, is pretty clear on the subject.

According to the National Archives, all "documentary material" must be preserved for the future. But what is documentary material? It includes almost anything medium of an official record that could be created by a person that you can think of. Per the National Archives:

The term "documentary material" means all books, correspondence, memoranda, documents, papers, pamphlets, works of art, models, pictures, photographs, plats, maps, films, and motion pictures, including, but not limited to, audio and visual records, or other electronic or mechanical recordations, whether in analog, digital, or any other form.

So, to make sure Trump does not violate the law, White House aides have taken to picking up the president's scraps, according to Politico. Then, employees like Solomon Lartey, a records management analyst, reassemble the pieces using Scotch tape, according to interviews.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...