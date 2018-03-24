Survivors of the Parkland school shooting will lead hundreds of thousands of people in calling for an end to gun violence via student-led March For Our Lives rallies held across the country Saturday. Organized in part by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the march is expected to bring nearly half a million people to Washington, D.C. to demand lawmakers pass comprehensive gun control legislation. So, who will be performing at March For Our Lives? The rally boasts some big name performers.

A number of Parkland student survivors behind the advocacy group #NeverAgain will join other gun control advocates in a march on Washington this Saturday while hundreds of so-called "sibling marches" take place around the country and across the globe. In Washington, however, the March For Our Lives event will also include performances by Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ben Platt.

According to a schedule shared by March For Our Lives' organizers, Day will kick off the rally at noon at the intersection of 3rd and Constitution Streets with a performance with the Cardinal Shehan School Choir. Common will then join Day for a performance. The two have previously performed powerful versions of Stand Up For Something, a song that has come to be a rallying cry of sorts for the student-led gun control movement in the wake of the Feb. 14 Parkland school shooting.

Those unable to make it to Washington for the March For Our Lives event can stream the entire rally live on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, according to NBC News.

More to come...