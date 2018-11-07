There are a lot of races to follow in the midterm elections, but on the federal level, they all boil down to the bigger questions of which party ends up controlling each house of Congress. Since that the results have finally come in, we finally know who controls the Senate now: the Republican party has retained control of the Senate, as polling had suggested, and it even gained upon its majority.

Well before the midterms, pollsters and analysts began saying that this was going to be a difficult year for the Democrats to take control of the Senate. As FiveThirtyEight explained — while calling the Democrats' chances "horrible" — far more Democrats than Republicans were up for reelection this year than Republicans, and far more of the Senate Democrats up for reelection were in red states, making the road even more difficult.

Pollster Dan Cox referred to the Democrats' election map as "historically difficult," as The Hill wrote. Reuters reported that another political analyst said that the Democrats had “an almost impossible map” to work with. Just last week, CNN analyzed the races that the Democrats needed to win for a Senate majority, and the polling in several of the key races pointed to Republicans winning handily in each of them.

It's no surprise, then, that the Senate has remained in republican control after the 2018 midterm elections.

The GOP entered election day with a 51-49 advantage in the Senate. And though there are a few Senate races that might not be called until much later in the evening, it no longer matters: NBC reports that by the late evening on Tuesday, the GOP had gained two Senate seats, solidifying its presence in the Senate to at least 53 Republicans.

The Republicans managed this feat by securing a few hotly contested Senate races, as well as a few races that were leaning Democrat. For example, Ted Cruz just sneaked a victory past progressive challenger Beto O'Rourke. Similarly, Republican politicians Mike Braun and Kevin Cramer secured wins against Democratic Senators Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp in Indiana and North Dakota, respectively.

Lani Seelinger contributed to this report.