The new Cats trailer dropped on July 18, and if your memory needs some jogging about Taylor Swift's Cats character, you're not alone. While many thought Swift was the white cat prominently featured in the clip, the Grammy winner actually plays the orange-colored Bombalurina in the musical's movie adaptation (hitting theaters on Dec. 20). You know, she was the one who was (perhaps naughtily) sprinkling catnip from a bejeweled container while lounging atop a prop moon.

"I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie," Swift tweeted along with the movie's preview the same day.

In addition to getting the first glimpse of Swift in feline form, fans were also gifted with Jennifer Hudson (as Grizabella) belting out a stunning rendition of "Memory" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1981 musical.

Also seen in their full digital cat transformations were: James Corden (Bustopher Jones), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), Idris Elba (Macavity), Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), and Francesca Hayward — aka Victoria the White Cat from the trailer. If you didn't recognize Hayward, that may be because Cats is her feature film debut. Hayward's primary gig: Principal of The Royal Ballet.

