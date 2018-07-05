It's hard to believe there was a time where Nando's wasn't ruler of the high street food chain roost, but this was indeed the case. This is one of many things explored in a behind-the-scenes programmed based on the history of the Portuguese-inspired chicken house that airs on Channel 5 on Thursday. Of the many questions the show provokes, there's who founded Nando's and just how big is the company these days?

Called Nando's: A PERi PERi Big Success, the one-off special will tell the inside story of the food chain, documenting its expansion from its fast-food roots to table service success via the help of both social media and celebrity endorsements. Who can forget Ed Sheeran's duet with Example which boasted about the latter's legendary black card? Or the way a "cheeky Nando's" has slipped into common parlance so seamlessly that one can't imagine life without it?

So, in the spirit of documenting Nando's unstoppable rise to success, here's a four point listicle that takes a similar deep dive and dishes out all the facts you want to know about Nando's. But, heed my warning. Reading the listicle may leave you with a "PERi PERi" strong craving for some chicken, Nando's style.

1 Who Founded Nando's & Where? Channel 5/PicSelect The first Nando's in the UK opened as a fast-food service in Ealing Common back in 1992. However, the first Nando's restaurant in the world was actually opened in Rosettenville in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1987 and was originally called Chickenland, reports PopSugar. It was this restaurant which was visited by Fernando Duarte and his friend Robbie Brozin, who decided the taste had to be shared and brought Chickenland and renamed it Nando's after Duarte’s son. Thus, a legend was born. But, as The Caterer reports, it was under the stewardship of Robbie Enthoven, who took over running the restaurants in 1993 after they were acquired by Capricorn Ventures International in 1992, that Nando's grew into what we know it as today.

2 How Many Restaurants Does Nando's Have? nandosuk on Instagram According to fan site Rate Your Nando's, there are 1186 Nando's Restaurants in the whole world. This isn't a million miles away fromThe Caterer's report in 2017 that the group had 908 restaurants it owned and 241 franchises in February 2017. The blog estimates that 392 of these are in the UK, 259 are in South Africa and 243 are in Australia, making Australia the country with the highest Nando's restaurant density per population. And, here I was thinking it was the Brits who loved Nando's the most... Also, interestingly, the founders of said blog, James and Marc, will reportedly appear in the Channel 5 documentary, so look out for them.