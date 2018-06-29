Few rappers are just rappers these days. Jay Z is a streaming service founder, 50 Cent is a TV producer and actor, and Dr Dre has his massively successful speaker and headphone brand Beats. And our homegrown hip-hop stars are no different. UK rapper Big Narstie is set to become a TV star with his very own chat show. But that's not the only string to the grime star's bow. So who is Big Narstie and what do you need to know about his new Channel 4 series The Big Narstie Show? Well, I've got you covered and gathered all the crucial info. Here's the low-down on Channel 4's answer to Graham Norton.

Who Is He?

Big Narstie is best-known as a rapper, grime MC, YouTube star, and social media sensation. As well as releasing hit singles like "When The Baseline Drops" and "The BDL Skank" he hosts his own parody agony aunt series Uncle Pain which sees him take a sidewise look at problems sent in by his fans.

What's His Real Name?

You might have guessed Big Narstie isn't Big Narstie's real name, it's his rap alias. He's actually called Tyrone Lindo. As reported by the Guardian, he grew up in Brixton, and dedicated a song to his home town neighbourhood in 2014, with "What’s the Story Brixton Glory."

Has He Worked With Anyone Famous?

As well as his own successful songs Big Narstie has featured on tracks with the likes of Craig David, Wretch 32, Professor Green, and N-Dubz, plus he's also close pals with Ed Sheeran, who the Guardian reports is godfather to his daughter.

Where Do I Recognise Him From?

Even if you're unfamiliar with his Youtube series, you may have seen Big Narstie on your screens before, as he's got a serious talent for stealing the show during his many television appearances. He once presented the weather on Good Morning Britain in his own unique style after he was just supposed to be being interviewed, appeared on Gogglebox's Stand Up To Cancer special alongside friends Ed Sheeran and Example, featured on annual panel show Big Fat Quiz of The Year with comedian Kathryn Ryan, and appeared on C4's Crystal Maze celebrity special.

What's His New Show About?

After such iconic telly appearances, it's hardly surprising that Big Narstie made an impression on the execs over at Channel 4, who have given him his very own show. He's teaming up with comedian Mo Gilligan for The Big Narstie Show which will be his take on the classic chat show format. But what can you expect? Well, its producer has intriguingly described it as "like watching Graham Norton on acid." But Big Narstie reckons it'll be more relaxed than that, telling NME: "It's more like the most chillest thing on TV."

There'll be interviews with famous faces, but thanks to Big Narstie's unique approach, they're likely to be a lot more revealing and humorous than the usual fluffy chit chat. There'll also be comedy skits, segments on the week's news, trends, and TV as well as phone-ins from the audience at home.

For more info, Channel 4 commissioning editor Syeda Irtizaali, said the show is "like nothing else on television - mad, funny, anarchic and utterly distinctive."

The first episode will feature Big Narstie's pal Sheeran, alongside actor OT Fagbenle, "This Is America" choreographer Sherrie Silver, comedian Keith Lemon, and rap duo Krept & Konan.

What Can We Expect From Future Episodes?

Expect to see even more celebrity talent as Big Narstie hinted in NME that future guests will include Craig David, Michael Dapaah of Big Shaq "Mans Not Hot" fame, and Tinie Tempah. He also said he'd like to secure The Rock as a guest, so fingers crossed for that cameo.

When Is It On?

The Big Narstie Show will air on Channel 4 at 11 p.m. on Fridays.