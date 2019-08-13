When Braunwyn Windham-Burke joined Real Housewives of Orange County, it was essentially a buy one get nine free deal. That's because she and her husband Sean Burke have SEVEN children together. This probably means we will see a lot of new faces this season, especially since Braunwyn's husband Sean seems to be her biggest fan. Since Season 14 is only one episode in, fans haven't learned too much about Braunwyn's family, but she did share some things.

During the Season 14 premiere, she recalled that she met her husband at a frat party in college. On their first date, she told him that she "wanted five kids and didn't want to work," but that's not exactly what happened since they have seven kids and she's now a Real Housewife of Orange County.

In an August interview with People, Braunwyn discussed the show's impact on her marriage. She revealed, "I learned that I can't always rely on my husband. I've been with my husband since I was eighteen, so a child, so I had to stand on my own two feet for the first time in my entire adult life. And that was not always easy." As cool as it is, being a Real Housewife is not "easy" for anyone. Luckily, Braunwyn's husband is a great support for her.

On July 2, Sean posted a link to the Season 14 trailer and he made it clear that he was pumped about the show. Sean told his followers, "Its official! Amazing group of women, it's going to be an awesome season!! Go Braunwyn!!" It's always nice to have a supportive House Husband on the show.

Aside from being a devoted husband and father, Sean is the president and founder of a company called Channelstars. According to the company's website, Channel stars is "a multi-collaborative workspace built around like minded entrepreneurs, creatives, brand strategists,writers, and so many others."

Sean's company "assist[s] companies in strategic planning, marketing, virtual and physical blended environments, content and video development." And even though his work does focus on developing marketing strategies for others, Sean is actually a pretty private person himself, or at least he has been up to this point. As of this moment, he only has thirty Instagram posts. But that's bound to ramp up as Season 14 moves along.

Still, no one can blame Sean for wanting his privacy, both in relation to RHOC and in general. He does have seven children in his house.

In fact, Sean and Braunwyn actually have a place that they go to escape their busy family lives to just focus on each other as a couple. They call it the their "love shack" and Braunwyn opened up about the concept in a recent interview with People.

Braunwyn remarked, "There are like twelve people in my home all the time. We have the love shack where we can go and hang out and just be Sean and Braunwyn. It's a condo. It's small. You'll see it during the season. It's not child-friendly. It's made for bad choices and debauchery." And privacy, which is something that Sean and Braunwyn will get a lot less of now that they're on reality TV.

Fans may not know a lot about Sean (yet), but hopefully, they get to see more of him as the season progresses.