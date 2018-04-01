There is so much chaos going on in Washington these days that it feels like a relief to consume some drama from the area that doesn't directly impact your life. And there are few better places to get your drama fix than The Real Housewives of Potomac. These Maryland socialites are not messing around, and this season, one more housewife is being added to the mix. Who is Real Housewives star Candiace Dillard, and what drama might she stir up on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac?

The other Housewives better watch out, because Candiace has a particularly impressive resume. Her Bravo profile shares that this Howard University graduate has had some high profile jobs, working first as a liaison between the White House and the African American community in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, under President Barack Obama. This position led her to the campaign trail, where she worked as a staffer on President Obama's 2012 reelection campaign. How many Real Housewives can say they worked with the president?

Candiace then switched tracks from being one kind of US representative to another, winning the title of Miss United States in 2013, per The Pageant Planet. She spent many years in the pageant industry, and, according to Bravo, she has top placements in the Sunburst, National American Miss, National Miss American Coed, Georgia Miss American Coed, Miss Maryland USA, Miss District of Columbia USA, and Miss United States pageant systems. So Candice knows how to put on a good show and be an effective politician, a combination that will certainly be to her advantage when navigating the tricky group dynamics of the other Real Housewives.

And her incredible resume doesn't stop there. This badass lady is also a entrepreneur. She is the cofounder of the Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard, is the founder and CEO of Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting, and co-owner of Chateau Salon Suites. Who knows how Candaice has time to run all of these businesses and be a Real Housewife, but serious power to her.

Candiace Dillard on YouTube

And with Candiace's addition to the show comes her partner in crime and fiancé, Chris Bassett. Chris is a restauranteur in the D.C. area according to Bravo, and the two definitely make an impressive power couple that are sure to stir things up in the Potomac socialite world.

By the looks of the Season 3 trailer, it seems that the other Potomac Housewives might find themselves a little threatened by this über-accomplished new arrival. Clips of Candiace trying on bathing suits flash past as a voice-over proclaims, "Who is this?" In another scene, we see Charrisse ask incredulously, "Where did she come from?" Candiace hits back fast, announcing, "I came from Jesus." It seems like things might not get off to an entirely smooth start between Candiace and her new set of friends... or frenemies.

Bravo reports that this season will show Candiace planning her wedding, as well as trying to make friends with these ladies, which the show description states "is going to be easier said than done." But since Candiace has navigated some of the most ruthless circles in America — Washington and the pageant world — it stands to reason that she will not be intimidated by these other Housewives, no matter how much shade they try and throw her way.

In the Real Housewives world, just about anything can happen. Fans will just have to tune in to the April 1 premiere to see how well Candiace navigates this new world of drama. Something tells me she will do just fine.