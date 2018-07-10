David Walliams may today be best known as one of Britain's best-selling children's authors and one quarter of the current Britain's Got Talent judges line-up, but he was once the husband of the incredibly gorgeous supermodel, Lara Stone. The pair split back in 2015 and rumour has it that Walliams has been playing the dating field ever since. So, who is David Walliams dating right now — if he is even dating at all? And, who has he dated previously?

Back in February 2018, it was reported by The Sun that Walliams was pursuing a romantic relationship with glamour model, Chloe Ayling, who first made the headlines after she was allegedly kidnapped. Not a lot has been reported about that relationship since, giving me cause to believe that if they were dating, things didn't quite work out between the two unlikely lovers.

Walliams has also been linked to a lot of A-list celebs, which even includes a former Spice Girl. Honestly, it's incredible. Indeed, OK! Online reports that in the early '00s, Walliams was romantically linked to the likes of Lisa Snowdon, Patsy Kensit, Abi Titmuss, Emily Scott, and — yes — a Spice Girl.

Back in 2008, the Mirror reported the comedian was dating Geri Horner (neè Halliwell), although this clearly wasn't to last, as he later started dating Lara Stone. It looked like Walliams' dating days were behind him when the pair got married in London in 2010 and had a son together. Nonetheless, Walliams and Stone later divorced in 2015, making Walliams — once again — a single man.

Since his divorce, it appears Walliams has jumped right back into the celebrity dating scene, and has been linked to a number of other famous faces, including former Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Big Brother star, Ashley James, who the Mirror reports shared a number of dates with Walliams in November 2015.

The Sun reports he has also been romantically linked to Playboy model Emily Agnes and model Sylvia Flote, although, if the reports are correct, none of these relationships are thought to have worked out.

Walliams has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale. In April this year, Beckinsale shared an adorable photo of them both, referring to Walliams as her “dad” in the caption. “Took my dad to Nobu because he loves really big fancy balls dangling over his head,” to which he replied “Yes. Yours”.

The two were also seen dining out in 2006, where the couple rumours initially started. Soon after Beckinsale commented about their relationship, stating that they’re just friends. “This is my dear friend, @davidwalliams. If I ever see him naked I will immediately tattoo a [aubergine emoji] on my face for clarity,” she wrote on Twitter. “Until that appears, everyone can relax and know we are friends, as we have been for the last 2000 years,” she added. “Ps The size of the tattoo is unlikely to be actual size. As far as I know.”

That being said, Walliams’ has described Beckinsale as the “ideal woman”, as The Sun reports. “There’s a couple of girls I know and they are amazing, so much fun, and they’re so amusing and naughty and beautiful,” he said in 2009. “One’s Kate Beckinsale, that I’ve known for a really long time, since before she was well known, and Natalie Imbruglia as well.”

“When I’m with them I turn to jelly because they’re so exciting to be with, but neither of them would ever go out with me, so I can’t.”

Career-wise things are going pretty well for Walliams, who you can see in the adaptation of his book Billionaire Boy this Monday (Dec. 23) on BBC One at 4.45 p.m. He’s also starring alongside Sian Gibson and Sir Tom Courtenay in Sky One’s Cinderella: After Ever After on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and on Christmas Day at 5 p.m.