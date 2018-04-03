Now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on behalf of the Trump administration, a new voice has joined the conversation: his wife. Dr. Jill McCabe, who is an emergency room pediatrician, spoke out on what she sees as as the mistreatment of her family by Trump and the media. She also explained her personal backstory and why she sees herself as a doctor first and an accidental politician second.

Jill McCabe, who ran for the Virginia state senate in 2015, first came onto the national scene when The Wall Street Journal ran an article about how former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — a close ally of Hillary Clinton — had donated money to Jill McCabe for her senate run.

That information was used by President Trump to imply that the investigation into Clinton's emails was not handled properly. He asserted that Andrew McCabe couldn't have done his due diligence, since his wife was associated with a Clinton ally. However, Trump's implications ignore the fact that Jill McCabe declared her run for the state senate before the Clinton email scandal broke in the news — and more than a year before her husband was promoted to deputy director of the FBI — so it's not like McAuliffe's donation could have been part of any sort of Clinton-related deal.

The doctor-turned-candidate explained why she got involved in politics in the op-ed. It was not to make high-level connections. Working in the emergency room one day, Jill McCabe says she was approached by a reporter following a group of politicians, who asked what she thought about expanding Medicaid. Her response (that she supported it based on her work in the ER) led to her being recruited to run for office.

More to come...