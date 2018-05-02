On Wednesday, it was announced that current White House attorney Ty Cobb intends to retire, opening up a slot on President Donald Trump's defense team. And if you've been following the news, you may have already heard that the spot is reportedly going to be filled ― so, you might be wondering, who is Emmet Flood, Trump's soon-to-be lawyer?

It's possible you've heard the name before, if you're a little older, and were politically aware during the administration of former president Bill Clinton. That's because Flood previously worked for Clinton, and was one of the attorneys who tried to shield him from impeachment. Clinton, for the record, ultimately was impeached by the House of Representatives, but the U.S. Senate fell short of the number of votes needed to remove him from office.

According to CNBC, it's believed that Flood will take a more aggressive posture towards the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller than Cobb did; the 67-year-old outgoing attorney had, according to many different reports, urged Trump's cooperation with the probe.

Cobbs has not retired from his post yet, to be clear. He'll reportedly remain at the White House likely through the month of May, according to The New York Times, to help ease Flood into the new job.

More to come ...