The time has come once again for an array of eager contestants to step out of their limos and win over the new Bachelor's heart. So who will Colton Underwood hand out his roses to during Monday night's premiere? Fans of the series will have to tune in to find out, but in the meantime it's important to learn as much as we can about this group of eligible women. For example, who is Bachelor Season 23 contestant Erika and what could help to distinguish her from the other members of the pack?

According to Erika's official ABC bio, she is a 25-year-old recruiter from Encinitas, California, though her dream job would be an interior designer. She also told ABC that the best trip she's ever been on was backpacking through Europe with her best friend, and that her ultimate date would be getting lost with her S.O. in a new city. However, the most unique part of her description is the peculiar nickname given to her by her friends. The bio states that Erika is known as "The Nut" and "is a ball of energy with a great sense of humor."

So will the "Nut" side of her personality manage to charm Colton on the first night or is this an indicator that she'll be a main source of drama for the evening? Right now it's really anyone's guess.

Rick Rowell/ABC

Apart from that, her bio doesn't give a ton of clues as to whether or not Erika will be a good match for the new Bachelor. She went backpacking through Europe, which worked well for the characters of Friends, so maybe it'll be a plus for Colton, too. Other than that, not much information is provided. But thanks to social media, it's easier to get a few more details about her life prior to the start of the season.

One thing that's quickly becoming a common theme this season is that several of the contestants have dogs, which is probably intentional considering that Colton is very much a dog person. One scan through his Instagram feed offers up plenty of proof to that fact. So it should come as no surprise that Erika is also a dog lover and has posted numerous photos of her hanging out with some very cute (and very furry) friends.

This could easily be a great talking point between Erika and Colton. They could share puppy stories and bond over how much they miss their pets during this time away. Then again, many of the other women will probably be doing the same exact thing, so this doesn't mean she's guaranteed to get one of those roses. Perhaps that "nutty" personality of hers will be what puts her over the top and prompts Colton to want to get to know more about her.

Regardless, fans will get the opportunity to see Erika and Colton meet on Monday, Jan. 7 when Season 23 kicks off. Let's hope the odds prove to be in her favor.