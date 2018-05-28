If you saw a small child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony, what would you do? Calling the fire department might be a reasonable response, but the more heroic way to handle the situation is by climbing up the facade of the building to save the child yourself. This is exactly what happened in Paris, where France's "Spiderman," a Malian immigrant, was granted French citizenship after saving a kid in danger, according to CNN.

According to the Evening Standard, the 22 year-old immigrant from Mali, Mamoudou Gassama, was merely in the neighborhood on the way to watch the Champions League final soccer game on Saturday. When he saw a child hanging from a balcony, though, he made the snap decision that he was going to do something about it — or, at least, that's what he told French president Emmanuel Macron when he met with Macron at the Élysée Palace on Monday.

"I didn't think about it, I climbed up and God helped me," Gassama told Macron, according to CNN. "I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and thank God I scaled the front of the building to the balcony."

More to come ...