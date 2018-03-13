Early Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted that he'd be replacing Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Taking over the Central Intelligence Agency in Pompeo's place will be Gina Haspel, the first woman to lead the CIA. Trump had announced Haspel as the deputy director of the agency last February — and at that time, The New York Times revealed she had a "leading role" in overseeing and covering up torture of alleged terrorists.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State," Trump tweeted. "He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!"

Haspel, who still has to be confirmed by the Senate, will be the first woman to hold the position since it was founded in 1947. "After 30 years as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, it has been my honor to serve as its Deputy Director alongside Mike Pompeo for the past year," Haspel told the Washington Post. "I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency."

According to the Times report, Haspel was involved in overseeing the torture of detainees at a secret prison in Thailand in 2002. Following 9/11, Abu Zubaydah, an alleged aid to al-Qaeda, was waterboarded 83 times at the CIA black site in Thailand. Abd Al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who was accused on bombing the USS Cole in Yemen in 2000, was waterboarded at least twice, and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of playing an integral role in the 9/11 attacks, was waterboarded 183 times.

In addition to waterboarding, Haspel also subjected dozens of alleged terrorists to other brutal forms of interrogation, including depriving them of sleep and "squeezing them into coffins," according to The New Yorker. She was also involved in covering up the interrogation of Zubaydah and Nashiri via the destruction of video tapes in 2005. Since her role as CIA director doesn't need to be confirmed by Congress, she likely won't have to publicly answer questions concerning her involvement in these cases.

In 2009, then-President Obama signed executive orders to close all of the CIA's secret prisons and ban coercive interrogation methods including waterboarding. The following year, the Justice Department announced there would be no criminal charges brought against anyone involved in the destruction of the interrogation tapes in 2005.

Now, more than a decade since these events took place, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights asked the German Federal Public Prosecutor (Generalbundesanwalt – GBA) to issue an arrest warrant for Haspel, for overseeing torture at the secret prison in Thailand for years and failing to "do anything to stop it."

“Those who commit, order or allow torture should be brought before a court – this is especially true for senior officials from powerful nations,” ECCHR’s General Secretary Wolfgang Kaleck said in a statement. “The prosecutor must, under the principle of universal jurisdiction, open investigations, secure evidence and seek an arrest warrant. If the deputy director travels to Germany or Europe, she must be arrested.”

Trump's appointment of Haspel given her history isn't surprising, since he's said in the past he supports torture as an effective method to extract information from suspected terrorists. He told ABC News last year that waterboarding "absolutely" works, despite experts claiming the contrary. "As far as I'm concerned, we have to fight fire with fire," Trump said.