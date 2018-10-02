When Jack Whitehall was recently cast as Disney's first major gay character in Jungle Cruise, he faced a bit of a backlash Although he's a brilliant comedy actor and will undoubtedly do a great job, it's well known that he is of course a very straight comedy actor, so not everyone was pleased with the decision. You see, over the years, he's had some pretty high-profile relationships, most notably Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, whom he dated for six years. But who is Jack Whitehall dating now?

Well, it's actually been less than a year since Whitehall and Chan broke up. The pair started dating back in 2011 but parted ways in December 2017, according to The Sun. An insider told the paper on Dec. 20 that the two remain friends, but ultimately had to break up due to "hectic schedules".

"For the past couple of years they’ve both been finding it difficult to make proper time for one another and, with their schedules showing no signs of slowing down, have decided to go their separate ways. It’s sad but they remain supportive of one another."

Since the split, Chan has moved on with Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper. The pair confirmed their relationship during a holiday to the Spanish island of Formentera last month, reports the Daily Mail. But what about Whitehall? Has he moved on with anyone?

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I've contacted his rep so that I can set the record straight because there have been a fair few rumours with regards to this. However, I am yet to hear back. As soon as I do though, you will be the first to know.

But who are Whitehall's rumoured loved interests I hear you ask? Well, allow me to fill you in.

Pun incoming; it seemed like Whitehall got his 'One Kiss' (see what I did there?) back in February when rumours of him dating pop star Dua Lipa began to circulate. As Glamour reported on Feb. 23, the pair were reportedly spotted "cuddling up" after Whitehall hosted the 2018 Brit Awards.

The following day, Whitehall's alleged close pal told The Sun that the comedian thought Lipa was "incredibly hot" and was apparently trying to charm her at the event. The friend added: "They met years ago and often bump into each other because of work — but Jack would love to spend more time with her."

In fact, the same source said, Whitehall "hopes Dua will be in touch." However, whatever happened between them, it clearly never developed as Lip confirmed she was back with her ex Isaac Carew just a few week later, as reported by the Metro.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Whitehall was like 'IDGAF' (the puns just keep coming), and reportedly moved on. According to the Mirror, on April 16, Whitehall was "spotted getting steamy on a night out" at London's Groucho Club with legendary TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Unfortunately though, I'm guessing things didn't work out romantically between these two either as on June 7, Gallacher was looking elsewhere for love on dating app Bumble, according to The Scottish Sun. I have reached out to Gallacher's rep for comment.

Although there are plenty of whispers about Whitehall's love life, he is actually a pretty private guy, which is something we should all respect. I'm sure that when he does find The One, his fans will hear all about it. Until then, I just hope he's happy and smashes his role in Jungle Cruise, which is set for release in the UK next year.