Sad news for members of the James McAvoy fan club: the Scottish actor and former Narnia faun is off the market. Who is James McAvoy dating? The It Chapter Two actor’s girlfriend is connected to a famous filmmaker. According to a report by The Sun, McAvoy — who is slated to star in the upcoming horror film It Chapter Two — is currently in a relationship with Lisa Liberati, an American film actor and production assistant to filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. As per the report, the two started dating sometime in 2017 after McAvoy’s 2016 divorce from English actor Anne-Marie Duff, whom he first met on the set of the UK series Shameless.

“James and Lisa are having a lot of fun together and behave like a pair of lovestruck teenagers when they are together,” a source told The Sun about McAvoy and Liberati’s relationship in December 2018. “They both love partying and are regularly all over each other when they go out together. It’s no secret amongst their social group that they are together and everyone thinks they are a great fit.”

More so, it’s Liberati’s connection to Shyamalan that resulted in the love connection in the first place. The British tabloid added that the two met on the set of Shyamalan’s 2017 psychological thriller Split, in which McAvoy starred in the titular role. Liberati has also served as a production assistant on Shyamalan’s Devil and The Visit, according to her IMDb profile.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although The Sun’s initial report dates back to December 2018, McAvoy and Liberati’s relationship appears to be growing strong. In February, the two were spotted packing on the PDA as they strolled the chilly streets of London a few days before Valentine’s Day. At one point, McAvoy and the Philadelphia native stopped at the storefront of a real estate office and glared at photos of properties.

The X-Men actor will next star in It Chapter Two, the follow up to the nightmarish It, in theaters on Sept. 6. The sequel will follow the adult versions of the Losers’ Club 27 years after the events in the first film. McAvoy — who will depict the adult version of Bill Denbrough, the leader of the Losers’ Club — joins an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Skarsgård, and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

In an interview with the Toronto Sun published on Aug. 29, McAvoy revealed that he had nightmares about the film’s murderous clown, Pennywise, when rereading the novel by Stephen King. “When I was a kid, I read the book, and I loved the book, but it didn’t scare me very much,” he told the publication. “I’ve had nightmares about Pennywise as an adult. Four, five months ago when I started re-reading it, I had multiple nightmares about Pennywise. Strangely, though, I never did as a kid.”

The actor added that he was so affected by King’s antagonist that he avoided Skarsgård — who depicts the murderous antagonist once again in the sequel — onset while he was in his Pennywise costume. “He’d ask me the time and I’d just look away,” McAvoy joked to the Toronto Sun.

It Chapter Two arrives in theaters on Sept. 6. Here's to hoping McAvoy's Pennywise nightmares fully subside by then. Romantic strolls around picturesque London with your partner might help.