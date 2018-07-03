Channel 4 is airing a new comedy series on Wednesday that may just catapult one rising British comedian to national treasure status. Stath Lets Flats sees Jamie Demetriou reprise his role of Stath — a hapless Greek-Cypriot letting agent — in his very own series for the first time. But, who is Jamie Demetriou? And, what is Stath Lets Flats about exactly?

Well, Stath Lets Flats is a six part 30-minute comedy series that premiered on Wednesday, June 27 on Channel 4. The show follows Stath (Demetriou) as he tries and fails to make progress in his job as a letting agent at Michael and Eagle Lets, a business owned by his family and run by his father, Solaki. The first episode got moderately positive reviews, with The Guardian deeming Stath Lets Flats "the perfect parable for the fractured Brexit age" and The Telegraph dubbing the show, "a fixer-upper with potential". The Times also said Stath Lets Flats "looks promising". So, if you haven't caught the first episode yet, now may be the time to invest and catch up with 4 On Demand.

Based on these reviews and some cracking fan reactions, it looks like Stath Lets Flats could well reach the spectacular heights of Channel 4's recent comedy series Derry Girls. Nonetheless, unlike a fair majority of the Derry Girls cast, lead actor and Stath Lets Flats screenwriter Jamie Demetriou could be a very familiar face. Think you recognise him? There's a reason why.

Let me fill you in on 30-year-old Demetriou. Firstly, he is a British actor, comedian and screenwriter. The Bristol University graduate was called "a Steve Coogan in the making" by The Independent when he appeared at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2013 and since then, he's gone on to add some pretty impressive credentials to his CV. If you managed to catch Sherlock Gnomes in cinemas when it was released earlier this year, you may recognise him as the voice of Moriarty alongside Johnny Depp's Sherlock. Or, you may recognise his face from his many, many TV appearances over recent years.

According to Demetriou's acting CV on his talent agency's (United Agents) website, he has racked up a number of roles in TV series such as Murder In Successville, Gap Year, The Tracey Ullman Show, Love Nina, Friday Night Dinner and Toast of London. Oh, and you should definitely recognise him as Fleabag's creepy love interest, Bus Rodent.

Channel 4

Indeed, during an interview with the Guardian last month, Demetriou acknowledged that it was his Fleabag role that made him a household face. "The scale [of Fleabag's popularity] is like One Direction," he laughed, "it’s mad". Nonetheless, you may also recognise Stath, as the actor has actually played this character before.

That's right. Back in 2013, Demetriou appeared as Stath in the Channel 4 short Comedy Blaps, which — like Stath Lets Flats — he also wrote and starred in.

All 4 on YouTube

Following Stath's popularity, Channel 4 then commissioned Demetriou to write and star in a whole Stath-centric series in November 2016, which later became Stath Lets Flats. Speaking about his role, Demetriou told Channel 4: "Stath is an imbecile. I hope the only thing I have in common with him is a love of Euro RnB."

So, should you really invest time in Stath Lets Flats? Given the series is also written by Channel 4's go-to-comedy-guy Robert Popper, Stath Lets Flats is certainly worth a watch for regular viewers of Friday Night Dinner. The show should also fill a void in the lives of People Just Do Nothing fans — as it is executive produced by Jon Petrie — and, who knows? Forget Coogan. Demetriou may just be the UK's very next James Corden.

Stath Lets Flats airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.