Between fighting for consumer rights by trolling major corporations, even changing his name to a famous fashion brand in the process, Joe Lycett, or should we say, Hugo Boss, has become somewhat of a national treasure. The stand-up comedian and host of Channel 4's Got Your Back, is back fronting series six of sewing competition The Great British Sewing Bee, on BBC One. Naturally the TV regular has inspired a significant fan base (he's 776k strong on Instagram) with his quick-wit and dead pan humour, but what do we really know about the comedian? You may even be wondering who is Joe Lycett dating?

As you could imagine, Lycett is a busy man and his social media pages are packed with his past work adventures, and he's seem to be coping well in self-isolation, or going mad — but it's hard to tell.

Yet, there aren't signs of any romantic interests on Lycett's social media pages. Of course, he could be all about his personal brand and prefer to keeps his personal life private.

Celebrity sleuths at Hello Magazine reckon the 31-year-old is single, although back in 2017 he posted an Instagram picture with the caption: "Me and my boyfriend are now taking magazine bids for our wedding" — yet, he was pictured with his dog, so probably another one of his famous gaffs.

Lycett has relatively missed the "who's dating who" celebrity gossip circuit, which is not an easy feat. Yet, while the comedian has not revealed whether he is or isn't dating, he has openly spoken about his bisexuality both in his stand-up routines and online.

"There are actually a lot of people who deny that bisexuality exists and say it’s just someone being indecisive," he said to Birmingham Mail in 2011 "I originally came out as gay when I was a teenager, then backtracked when I thought I had closed off the market a bit! My parents have always been very supportive and it hasn’t been an issue. Mum worried I might get more problems in life because of my bisexuality but I think people are more liberal now."

Joe Lycett and the new season of The Great British Sewing Bee are back on BBC Three. During the 10-part series, 12 sewers create "perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments." Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young are the judges as the contestants are put through various design challenges.

Watch The Great British Sewing Bee Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One