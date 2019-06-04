If anyone deserves a steady relationship and a nice person to come home to, it's Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm. For four seasons, viewers (and Kathryn) were subjected to what we all know now was a very one-sided account of Kathryn's relationship with Thomas Ravenel. It wasn't until Season 5 that Kathryn showed everyone she wasn't exactly the villain she was being made out to be. Which is why Kathryn's new boyfriend on Southern Charm is so refreshing to hear about. She's over dating politicians, although some fans may be a little confused.

It's true that on the May 29 episode of Southern Charm, Kathryn talked a little bit about "Joey," her new boyfriend, Joseph Abruzzo, a former state senator from Florida. He was a Democrat, which she begrudgingly admitted, but he was also embroiled in a sex scandal in his home state. Although it looks like much of Season 6 of Southern Charm might focus on Kathryn's new fling, she's actually not dating him anymore. Thank goodness. Those episodes were all filmed at the end of 2018, and things sure do change.

Instead, Kathryn's current boyfriend, per Us Weekly, is singer Hunter Price. You may remember him from America's Got Talent, and Kathryn and the crooner have been seeing each other since the beginning of 2019.

On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Kathryn said there "are no bells ringing anytime soon" but that she and Hunter were happy spending time with each other. And yes, Thomas and Hunter have met, and it was... uncomfortable. "It was extremely awkward," Kathryn said. "Thomas knows very much who [Hunter] is and [Thomas] walked up to him and said, ‘Who are you? Oh. Nice to meet you.’ And that was it. That was at Kensie’s birthday party and that was that.” Sounds like typical Thomas.

Per People, Hunter is a 26-year-old aspiring country singer trying to make it big in the industry. Frankly, it's nice to see Kathryn dating a more age-appropriate guy, and one that actually seems like a kind person. Hunter and Kathryn seem like any other couple, posting pictures of themselves "being extra" on Instagram and enjoying each other's company.

What's also nice is the weight that is visibly lifted from Kathryn's shoulders. With Thomas off the show, Kathryn can finally be who she is — a feeling she relayed in an interview with People. “I’ve been in the shadow of someone and really a product of what they want and need for so long. This year, I’m finally able to show who I am," she told the website. “Well, [I’m] trying to figure that out too, who I am. It’s been a while.”

It's refreshing to see Kathryn so happy these days, even if the rest of the season might be a rollercoaster ride as she rids herself of Thomas 2.0 From Florida. She has a man she's happy with, two beautiful kids, and her whole life laid out in front of her. And Southern Charm fans are eager to see what's next.