In aid of Stand Up For Cancer, Channel 4 is bringing back Celebrity Hunted and it's one you don't want to miss, especially if you're a fan of Love Island. Yes that's right, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay are back and their bromance is still going strong. Although, they'll have to put it to the test if they are to successfully hide from the "hunters" on the show. I don't know about you but seeing Kem back on my screen has got me wondering, is Kem single? If not, who is Kem Cetinay dating?

Well, I've done some digging, and it looks as though Kem likes to keep his love life on the down low, and I don't blame him. After parting ways with fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies in December 2017, it was then rumoured that Kem found love with Instagram model Ruby Blake earlier this year, according to The Sun. While that was neither confirmed or denied the reports, I certainly erupted with joy when it then looked as though Kem was falling for Kendall Rae-Knight, the first evictee of this year's Love Island, after meeting on ITV2's spin-off show Aftersun in June. According to the Daily Mail the couple were also allegedly spotted kissing after filming wrapped.

The excitement escalated further when Kendall appeared on This Morning and admitted that Kem was her type, and that the two had exchanged numbers. However, it's been a fair few months since those dating rumours, and it doesn't seem like there's been any mention of the two being together since. I reached out to Kem's representative for clarification, and they tell me that Kem is in fact currently single.

So there you go. Kem may be flying solo, but he has certainly been busy after leaving the island. He and Chris released a single that topped the iTunes chart, and also released a fitness DVD (no, I am not joking), The Sun reported. Kem then went onto star in 2018's Dancing on Ice, and made it all the way to the semi-finals with skating partner Alex Murphy.

As of late, Kem has gone back to his hair styling roots (pun-intended) through his web-series, Kem Cuts. Obviously, the first instalment saw him cutting Chris's hair, but he has also touched the silver locks of Philip Schofield, and most recently featured 2018's Love Island winner Jack Fincham. Yes, it's as hilarious as you're thinking.

If you couldn't get enough of Kem, he and Chris are also taking part in Celebrity Hunted, which will see the two become "fugitives" as they try and evade a group of professional "hunters" for two weeks.

"It's for an amazing cause as well so that we just feel like we want to be part of it and use what we've done over the last year to help towards something that's amazing," Cetinay told Channel 4. "We saw how much it benefited last year. So when they asked us if we would be on the show, it was a no-brainer."

Celebrity Hunted is definitely not one to miss, especially when those two are involved. And it's for a good cause too, so it's literally a no brainer.