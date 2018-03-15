As Bachelor Nation knows, Luke Pell didn't end up in a relationship following his stint on The Bachelor Winter Games. So, what is his love life looking like following his somewhat awkward time on the spinoff series? Well, Luke Pell has a girlfriend now, and she's one of his exes.

Pell recently posted a photo of himself with Holly Allen on his Instagram. In his caption for the photo, he said, "Sometimes there's more than what you see on [TV emoji]," possibly in relation to the fallout of his relationship with Nastassia "Stassi" Yaramchuk and, consequently, his poorly-received time on Winter Games as a whole. He also included a quote that's often attributed to Mother Teresa in order to make his relationship with Allen "Instagram official." Part of the quote reads, "If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous. Be happy anyway."

As you can see in the photo above, the two made an appearance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in June, but broke up sometime later in 2017. Of course, based on Pell's Instagram post, the two are back and stronger than ever. But, who is his new significant other, anyway? She's not exactly from Pell's reality TV/Bachelor circle.

According to Allen's Instagram account, she was a former Miss Wyoming USA in 2012. Her LinkedIn page details that she got to travel around Wyoming and the country as part of the Miss Universe Organization. The page also notes that she currently works as an actor/model for Peak Models and Talent and even has a cool job as a Vineyard Guide, where she takes visitors along for tours of Malibu Family Wines. So, it sounds as though Pell's girlfriend is more than successful in her own right.

Pell previously recounted that he had reunited with Allen in an interview with People in February 2018, following the Winter Games finale. He explained that it was his relationship with his ex-girlfriend that caused things to run south with Yaramchuk. He said, "During that time [on Winter Games], I really started reflecting on where my heart was at and I started thinking a lot about my ex, honestly,” He continued, “I came to the epiphany of saying, ‘My heart is with somebody else.’

He went on to say that his Winter Games stint made him realize that he really wanted to reconnect with his ex, which he eventually did. Pell said that their reunion was "the greatest decision I’ve made." He also said, “We’re together now and stronger than ever. I’m in love with her. I’m just thankful that going on this show helped me to find where my heart really was and who my heart was with.”

He explained to People that he explained the situation to Yaramchuk, even though she had a different tale to tell about their breakup on the Winter Games: World Tell All special. Pell and Yaramchuk had one of the most awkward interactions during a Bachelor reunion, ever.

On the show, the Bachelor: Sweden contestant said that Pell did not contact her at all post-show and didn't even ask for her number to even try to get in touch with her, following the pair's Winter Games romance. He said that he thought that there was some kind of understanding between the two of them that there wasn't a future for them outside of the show. The whole thing was painful to watch and was even more painful because of how cold Pell behaved during the whole thing (as you can see for yourself in Entertainment Tonight's clip below). Now, it sounds like this was all because he knew his real future was with Allen.

But, it looks like Pell is serious about putting his Winter Games past behind him. And if his whole reality TV experience made him realize that he'd be truly happy with Allen maybe things just worked out for the best.