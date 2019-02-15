Remember Hear'Say? The short-lived pop group were the result of reality TV show Pop Stars, but it's been 18 years since then, and its members have branched out into very different directions. Including original member Myleene Klass, who's been keeping herself super busy. Besides some modelling, acting, and hosting her own radio show, it's just been reported that Klass is expecting her third baby. But who's the baby daddy? This man seems to be keeping the couple and their children super trendy, but who is Myleene Klass' partner Simon Motson? Lucky for Klass, he seems to be the ultimate fashion guru.

Klass went minimalist with her third pregnancy announcement, posting a very classy baby bump photo onto Instagram with a simple loveheart emoji as its caption, which she also posted onto her story on Valentine's, 2019. She then shared her thanks on another story update, writing: "Completely and utterly blown away by all the messages of love and support for me and my family. Sat here crying happy, hormonal tears into my Valentines curry! Love does indeed make the world go round xxx."

Her partner Simon Motson is on Instagram, but only with a private account, so unfortunately, you won't get to know what he made of the news firsthand.

Both Klass and Motson have two children from previous relationships each, according to The Metro. Hear'Say bodyguard Graham Quinn is dad to Klass' first two — Ava Bailey and Hero Harper — but the couple reportedly broke up only six months after they wed in 2012. According to The Sun, Klass got together with Motson in 2015, and they've been together ever since.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not much has been reported on Motson individually, but from the looks of his LinkedIn page, he's the creator of a fashion accessories brand, and owner of Ley Line Studio, which is based in Putney. According to his LinkedIn bio, he currently builds and maintains "key clients relationships" within the fashion world, so my guess is that this'll be one well-dressed baby.

It's uncertain where the couple met, but since Klass is super into fashion, having released collections for numerous different outlets, including Mothercare, it's likely that she first crossed paths with Motson while prepping for one of her fashion lines. All in all, Klass is usually pretty lowkey about the relationship, but she did happen to post a holiday snap of her and Motson to her Instagram last year, just in case anyone was curious.