A bitter battle over a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court ended late Tuesday with a Milwaukee judge claiming victory. But who is Rebecca Dallet? The liberal judge's state Supreme Court victory has chipped away at conservatives' hold on the court and has Democrats across the country pumped for the November midterm elections.

While elections for state Supreme Court seats are technically nonpartisan, Dallet's victory is being heralded as a win for Wisconsin Democrats. In defeating Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock for the seat, Dallet brings the court's conservative majority down from two votes to just one.

That has some people framing Dallet's win as a bellwether for the midterm elections slated for later this year. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning told TIME that Dallet's win was a "huge loss" for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who'd backed Screnock. Indeed, even Walker seemed fearful of what Dallet's victory might mean for the midterms.

"Tonight's results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI," the governor tweeted late Tuesday as the election results came in. "Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they'll target me and work to undo our bold reforms" he wrote in a separate tweet. "We need to keep moving #WIForward & make sure a #BlueWave of outside special interest money doesn’t take us backward."

