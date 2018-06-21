The drama's not exactly in short supply on this series of Love Island; the nation is fuming over Adam Collard's shady treatment of Rosie Williams, Alex George finally landed his first kiss on the island courtesy of Ellie Brown, and Samira Mighty and Rosie consoled each other about being the only single girls on the show as a new re-coupling looms. What better time to introduce a new man into the villa? He's got confidence, celebrity connections, and an extremely embarrassing catchphrase, but who is Love Island newbie Sam Bird?

In a preview clip teased on Wednesday night, Sam introduced himself as "Sam Bird, aka The Bird", and proceeded to bleed that metaphor dry, declaring, "I'm ready to get into the island, swoop down, and take a girl under my wing." And then he uttered possibly the worst line of Love Island 2018 so far, though there's been some strong contenders: "When the Bird's got his eagle eye out, no one is safe." Erm, OK hun.

According to Sam, he's looking for "a girl that's got the energy like me, loads of attitude, can tame me when I'm being a bit naughty — that's what I'm looking for." And he's not short of self-belief, saying, "I think the boys are going to be a little bit intimidated by me. If I fancy a girl I'll to take her to one side and say, 'I fancy you, you obviously fancy me, so why don't we just make this happen already?'" Alright, Sam. Maybe dial it down like seven notches?

Love Island/ITV

Like personal trainer and professional manipulator Adam, Sam's also in the fitness game: according to the Mirror, he owns a gym in Norwich. And it's through personal training that he's had a prior brush with reality TV: a quick stalk of his Instagram reveals he's been training reigning queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo, who won the 2017 series of I'm a Celebrity, for several years.

He doesn't give his clients an easy ride, either — my glutes are screaming just watching Toff soldier through this workout.

Love Island/ITV

Sam's also got a slightly more tenuous connection to fame courtesy of his birth certificate: he name twins with Formula E racer Sam Bird, who was forced to take to Twitter to deny he was entering the villa. Bet his fiancée got some very concerned texts last night.

Though Sam's Instagram isn't the most revealing — he's only posted 45 times since 2015 — there's a few other tidbits to be gleaned from The Bird's internet footprint. He likes a good time, for one: he's shared snaps from Ibiza, Menorca, and Dubai, from clubs to boat parties.

And, unsurprisingly, he's not exactly camera shy, sharing gym selfies and topless shots galore: including this boxers-only one, for which he borrowed his mum's bathroom mirror. You do you, I guess? Oh and he's a footballer, too, recently playing on the winning team of the Norfolk County Cup Final.

Love Island/ITV

So what could Sam's entrance mean for the residents of the villa? Well, it doesn't look like it's good news for Adam Collard. Moments after arriving, he told the islanders: "I’m coming in obviously to find love and maybe teach Adam how to treat a lady right, maybe." During a conversation with the boys a little later on about how Adam treated Rosie Williams, he added: "Personally for me, I’ve got three sisters and if someone did that to one of my sisters, I’d be so annoyed. In my opinion, it looked like you used her. If I didn’t fancy someone and wanted to go for someone else, I would have approached them first. I’m just big on making sure girls’ feelings are alright. It’s just how I would have done it. That was what my comment was about."

Unsurprisingly, that didn't exactly impress Adam. He later vented in the Beach Hut about the villa's latest addition: "Honestly, if this boy’s going to come in and try and play the nicey nice act, it’s not going to last long. Because when he comes to having a chat with three different girls, people are going to see right through that."

Looks like this could get a little awkward.

Love Island is on ITV, Sunday to Friday at 9pm.