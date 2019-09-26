We're lucky to live in an age when female comedians are *finally* get some of the recognition they deserve. I mean don't get me wrong, funny women are nothing new. Look at shows like Smack The Pony or the comedic genius of Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Kathy Burke to name a few. It's just they never got as much air time as their male counterparts. But, thankfully, it looks like that's all changing. Take Sarah Kendall, for example, who is leading the charge in the new show she wrote for Sky, Frayed. But who is Sarah Kendall, and what else should we know about her?

Kendall is an Australian comedian and writer who has been based in the UK for many years. According to the profile on her management's website, the star is no stranger to success, having won multiple awards throughout her comedic career. She has also lent her face and talent to a multitude of well-known shows including Russell Howard’s Good News, Best Behaviour, The Now Show, and Dilemma. She also regularly performs live at huge international comedy events like the famous Edinburgh Fringe and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival. She has also written for TV shows like Beehive and Frayed, the latter of which she is currently starring in.

ABC TV & iview on YouTube

According to the Guardian, the new show from Sky Comedy is all about Sammy, who left her life in Australia behind when she moved to London. Set in the '80s, Sammy enjoys the luxurious lifestyle she has managed to carve out for herself in the UK having married a wealthy man and produced two children. With little more to do with her time than attend divine events, organise dinner parties, and just generally lap up all of that luxe she has climbed the ladder to enjoy.

However, all of this begins to fade away when her husband dies suddenly. And after his death it's revealed that the couple's financial situation was, in actual fact, in dire straits. Leaving her without a hope in hell of maintaining the lifestyle she once had and with no place to go. Meaning she has no choice but to up sticks and return with her children to a place she thought she had left behind forever.

Sky UK Limited

The show was filmed between London and Kendall's native Australia. In particular, the crew filmed in Newcastle, where the Kendall grew up. She spoke to the Scotsman about how strange it was to shoot in her hometown, saying:

"What was weird for me was to be filming a show set in the world of my childhood, and to be filming that show in the town that I grew up in. That was a surreal experience. I got a real kick out of that."

Kendall also spoke about Sammy (or Simone, as she's also know), explaining that although they have nothing in common, there are elements of her steeliness that she can't help but admire:

"I don't think I'm like Simone at all but what I like about her is she's a survivor. No matter what happens to her, she's constantly busting it, she's constantly trying to figure out 'How am I going to deal with this mess?'"

The ups and downs of Sammy's experience make for a darkly humorous comedy show you just won't be able to quit.

Watch Frayed on Sky One and Now TV from Thursday Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.