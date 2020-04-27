2020 was crying out for a fresh new British crime drama. Sky Atlantic's brand new series, Gangs of London, has received rave reviews since it landed on screens last week (April 23). Over nine episodes, the first season sees London being torn apart by international gangs after the assassination of one of the top crime lords. NME describes as "Game of Thrones but without the dragons and more modern tailoring," which is rather apt. Translation: it is very, very violent – and quite seductive, too. The new drama sees Peaky Blinder's Joe Cole return to play lead character Sean Wallace, but another character, Elliot Finch, quickly takes the limelight with his Bond-worthy fight sequences and broody sensibility. But who is Sope Dirisu? Here's everything you need to know about the Gangs Of London star.

Dirisu is no stranger to the screen, despite having skipped drama school in favour of economics at university and going straight into the Royal Shakespeare Company's Open Stages course back in 2012. Based in London, the British-Nigerian actor has acted in a number of major programs, including Channel 4's Utopia, The Casual Vacancy, and sci-fi series Humans. The 29-year-old also appeared in Black Mirror's 'Nosedive' episode in 2016 (you know, the one that made us all freaked out about Instagram). That was a big year for Dirisu, in fact. He appeared in no fewer than three major films: starring opposite Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, he featured in The Huntsman: Winter's War; acting alongside Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill in war film Sand Castle, and action thriller Criminal.

It's of course his latest role in Gangs Of London, that's causing quite the stir. As Elliot Finch, Dirisu plays ally to Sean Wallace as he hunts down his father's killer. Finch, an "anonymous hardman", possesses a collection of very special skills and a possible ulterior motive, says The Independent.

© Sky UK Limited

Also starring in the series is former Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, son of Finn Wallace (played by veteran actor, Colm Meaney), London's ruling kingpin. After his father's assassination, Sean takes over as mob boss, rattling the cages of his father's one-loyal network when he prioritises revenge over keeping operations running. Also on the bill is Michelle Fairley who plays Wallace matriarch Marian, but many will recognise as Catelyn Stark from Game Of Thrones. Full of vengeance, bloodshed and sharp-suited gangsters, Gangs of London is now top of the British box set list.

Gangs Of London is available on Sky Atlantic and Now TV