Donald Trump has a busy day planned with the British prime minister as part of his four-day visit to the United Kingdom next week. But while Trump pals around with his British counterpart, first lady Melania Trump is expected to team up with the prime minister's spouse to do her own thing. So, who is Theresa May's husband? He's being heralded as something of an "odd" match for the first lady.

Philip, who has been married to May since the 1980s, is expected to serve as Melania's escort and entertainer during at least part of her upcoming visit to the United Kingdom. According to the Telegraph, Philip and Melania will have their own "spousal program of events" to keep them occupied as their partners hold meetings throughout the day Friday. The pair of "first spouses" have reportedly been deemed something of an "odd couple" in the British press, further heightening interest in their potential activities together.

But it's unclear exactly where and what Philip and Melania will do together next week as much of Melania's U.K. itinerary remains up in the air, according to her office. "Her schedule isn't set yet," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, tells Bustle via email.

John Phillips/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The British prime minister's husband has undoubtedly led a strikingly different life than the U.S. first lady. Philip, unlike his politically-focused wife, embarked on a career in finance following his education at the University of Oxford, working first as a stockbroker and then later as a fund manager. Currently, he works as a relationship manager with an investment management company, Business Insider has reported. Melania, on the other hand, began modeling as a teenager, working in Milan and Paris before eventually moving to New York in the mid 1990s.

But Philip's banking career doesn't mean he doesn't share his wife's interest in politics. According to Politico, Philip has long been "involved" in his wife's political career and "is a familiar face" in her office at No. 10 Downing Street, where he's reportedly known as May's most trusted unofficial adviser. May has also said that she and Philip were first drawn to each other due to a shared interest in politics, according to NBC News. She's previously described her husband as being "a real rock for me."

In contrast, Melania appears to have little interest in politics, preferring to focus instead on her family and child-centered initiatives. Recently, however, President Trump credited her with influencing him to end his administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

But while Philip and Melania's differences have led to them being dubbed an "odd couple," they have at least one thing in common — both are known for keeping a low profile despite their spouses' high-profile jobs.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Although the Melania's solo U.K. itinerary is unknown, Downing Street announced a few key details of her husband's plans Friday, which have subsequently shed some light on some of the things the first lady will be doing while visiting across the pond. According to Downing Street, May will host the Trumps for a black-tie gala dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire the night of their arrival to the United Kingdom. Trump and May are expected to meet again the following day to watch a military display before holding meetings at May's country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

Melania is also expected to join her husband in meeting the queen at Windsor Castle later in the day Friday, before departing for Scotland for the final two days of their visit. Details have not been released for either the president nor the first lady's Scotland itinerary, which Downing Street described as "a private element of the official visit."